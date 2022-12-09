GALLERY: Look back at Spectra-cular sights in Union Terrace Gardens as festival’s return confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The colour and crowds of the Spectra light festival will return to Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens next year.

Council chiefs have confirmed the Victorian park will host part of the award-winning show in February.

It will come after a £30 million revamp, which has taken around a year and a half longer than planned to complete.

The work, led by council contractor Balfour Beatty, continues. The race is on to finish before Christmas, as pledged by local authority bosses.

We’re keeping track of progress in Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) ahead of that planned reopening – and counting up to it with our advent calendar.

In the meantime, let’s have a look once more at some of the sights in the city centre sunken gardens before the refurbishment began.

Spectra began in UTG in 2014, when more than 17,000 people visited. It has grown into a citywide festival.

Gallery: Spectra festival in Union Terrace Gardens between 2014-18

Find out more:

This story was behind door number nine on our UTG-themed advent calendar.

More about Spectra here.