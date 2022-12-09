‘We cannot be everywhere at once’: Warning for slippery pavements in Aberdeen tomorrow as temperatures plummet across the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We cannot be everywhere at once’: Warning for slippery pavements in Aberdeen tomorrow as temperatures plummet across the north

By Louise Glen
December 9, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 4:48 pm
met office
Pavements in Aberdeen are likely to be slippy tomorrow, Aberdeen City Council has said. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

People are being warned that pavements and roads are likely to be very slippery tomorrow morning due to below-freezing temperatures overnight and after the freeze-thaw-freeze experienced today.

Aberdeen City Council pavement and road gritters have been out all day and will be out overnight, however, it is likely there will be a lot of ice tonight and tomorrow morning.

Earlier this morning, rain showers washed away the salt and then colder road surface temperatures are freezing the city’s streets.

Icy conditions

This led to icy conditions, and, with below 0C temperatures forecast for overnight, many pavements across the city will be slippery tomorrow.

The priority two pavements were gritted earlier today, and priority one routes – Union Street and nearby – will be gritted later today and from 4.45am tomorrow.

Road gritters have been on continuous gritting, and have been out on primary and secondary routes today and will be out again overnight on primary routes – these are the main roads which are about 50%of the city’s roads network.

We are back out gritting the primary routes (the main roads which are about 50% of the city's roads network) in…

Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Friday, 9 December 2022

More information about how roads and pavements are prioritised for gritting is available at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/winter.

The Met Office has advised of ice and snow until Sunday. 

It said there was likely to be snow and ice across the north until noon on Sunday.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We will, as always, grit the primary routes and priority one pavements as the top priority and have also gritted secondary routes and priority two pavements today, however with the below 0C weather forecast, there will be a lot of ice tonight and tomorrow morning.

“Unfortunately, we cannot be everywhere at once and, as we have limited resources, roads and pavements have to be prioritised for gritting.”

‘Be neighbourly’

Road-users are asked to be prepared by planning their journey, take extra time, listen to police advice, and work from home if possible.

Aberdeen is liable to be icy and cold over the weekend. Image: Chris Sumner.

Pedestrians are asked also to plan their journey and consider if it’s necessary, take their time, wear appropriate clothing, and have an alternative plan such as taking a bus or taxi, or working from home if possible.

People going on Christmas nights out are asked to wear appropriate clothing for the weather and have a plan for going home.

People are also asked to be neighbourly and check if elderly or vulnerable neighbours need any shopping essentials.

What are temperatures across the region?

In Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray:

Wintry showers, mainly in the north during the evening, soon spread south. Further fresh snowfalls inland as moderate north or northwest winds turn northeast. Minimum temperature -4 C.

Saturday: Wintry showers, heavy snowfalls across higher ground, the showers clearing northern coastal areas towards evening. Cold with widespread moderate to severe frosts. Maximum temperature 5C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Wintry showers become more confined to coastal areas Sunday and Monday, with sunny spells inland. Cold with widespread moderate to severe frosts.

In Braemar, often one of the coldest places in the UK, temperatures will be down to -7C overnight on Saturday.

In Inverness, Nairn, Highlands and Islands

Wintry showers become mainly confined to coastal areas from the evening with increasing clear periods, particularly inland. Cold with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -2C.

Saturday: Further wintry showers on Saturday, locally heavy snowfalls in Strathspey. Bright or sunny spells, particularly in the west and later the north. Severe frosts. Maximum temperature 4C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Wintry showers become well scattered or isolated Sunday into Tuesday morning with sunny days and clear nights. Severe frosts. Wintry showers return to northern parts later Tuesday.

In Muir of Ord temperatures are expected to dip to -6C overnight on Sunday.

In Oban and Argyll

Any showers across the islands clear from the evening to leave a mostly dry night with clear periods. Cold with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -6C.

Saturday: Mainly dry and bright with plenty of sunshine, but cold with widespread frost and some freezing fog patches. Maximum temperature 4C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Mainly dry and bright with plenty of sunshine, but cold with widespread frost and some freezing fog patches. Cloud will thicken as wintry showers spread to northern parts during Tuesday.

Tobermory on the Isle of Mull will see temperatures dip to -5C at 9am on Monday morning.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented