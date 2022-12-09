‘We cannot be everywhere at once’: Warning for slippery pavements in Aberdeen tomorrow as temperatures plummet across the north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being warned that pavements and roads are likely to be very slippery tomorrow morning due to below-freezing temperatures overnight and after the freeze-thaw-freeze experienced today.

Aberdeen City Council pavement and road gritters have been out all day and will be out overnight, however, it is likely there will be a lot of ice tonight and tomorrow morning.

Earlier this morning, rain showers washed away the salt and then colder road surface temperatures are freezing the city’s streets.

Icy conditions

This led to icy conditions, and, with below 0C temperatures forecast for overnight, many pavements across the city will be slippery tomorrow.

The priority two pavements were gritted earlier today, and priority one routes – Union Street and nearby – will be gritted later today and from 4.45am tomorrow.

Road gritters have been on continuous gritting, and have been out on primary and secondary routes today and will be out again overnight on primary routes – these are the main roads which are about 50%of the city’s roads network.

More information about how roads and pavements are prioritised for gritting is available at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/winter.

The Met Office has advised of ice and snow until Sunday.

It said there was likely to be snow and ice across the north until noon on Sunday.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We will, as always, grit the primary routes and priority one pavements as the top priority and have also gritted secondary routes and priority two pavements today, however with the below 0C weather forecast, there will be a lot of ice tonight and tomorrow morning.

“Unfortunately, we cannot be everywhere at once and, as we have limited resources, roads and pavements have to be prioritised for gritting.”

‘Be neighbourly’

Road-users are asked to be prepared by planning their journey, take extra time, listen to police advice, and work from home if possible.

Pedestrians are asked also to plan their journey and consider if it’s necessary, take their time, wear appropriate clothing, and have an alternative plan such as taking a bus or taxi, or working from home if possible.

People going on Christmas nights out are asked to wear appropriate clothing for the weather and have a plan for going home.

People are also asked to be neighbourly and check if elderly or vulnerable neighbours need any shopping essentials.

What are temperatures across the region?

In Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray:

Wintry showers, mainly in the north during the evening, soon spread south. Further fresh snowfalls inland as moderate north or northwest winds turn northeast. Minimum temperature -4 C.

Saturday: Wintry showers, heavy snowfalls across higher ground, the showers clearing northern coastal areas towards evening. Cold with widespread moderate to severe frosts. Maximum temperature 5C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Wintry showers become more confined to coastal areas Sunday and Monday, with sunny spells inland. Cold with widespread moderate to severe frosts.

In Braemar, often one of the coldest places in the UK, temperatures will be down to -7C overnight on Saturday.

In Inverness, Nairn, Highlands and Islands

Wintry showers become mainly confined to coastal areas from the evening with increasing clear periods, particularly inland. Cold with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -2C.

Saturday: Further wintry showers on Saturday, locally heavy snowfalls in Strathspey. Bright or sunny spells, particularly in the west and later the north. Severe frosts. Maximum temperature 4C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Wintry showers become well scattered or isolated Sunday into Tuesday morning with sunny days and clear nights. Severe frosts. Wintry showers return to northern parts later Tuesday.

In Muir of Ord temperatures are expected to dip to -6C overnight on Sunday.

In Oban and Argyll

Any showers across the islands clear from the evening to leave a mostly dry night with clear periods. Cold with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -6C.

Saturday: Mainly dry and bright with plenty of sunshine, but cold with widespread frost and some freezing fog patches. Maximum temperature 4C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Mainly dry and bright with plenty of sunshine, but cold with widespread frost and some freezing fog patches. Cloud will thicken as wintry showers spread to northern parts during Tuesday.

Tobermory on the Isle of Mull will see temperatures dip to -5C at 9am on Monday morning.