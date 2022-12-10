Roads across the north and north-east fill with snow as yellow weather warning extended

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roads across the north and north-east continue to be filled with snow and ice as the yellow weather warning remains in place.

People across the Highlands and Grampian have been enduring widespread disruption on both the roads and public transport in recent days due to freezing temperatures and heavy snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office, remains in place across the north and north-east as forecasters warn of more cold temperatures and “severe frost” this weekend.

The warning is expected to run until 12pm Monday for some parts of the Highlands – making it the longest continuous weather warning ever issued by the Met Office.

Gritters have taken to the streets of Grampian and the Highlands today amidst the adverse weather.

Roads remain dangerous

Several roads in Grampian are closed this morning following an evening of heavy snow showers.

Last night, police closed the snow gates on the A93 at Braemar and the A93 at the Spittal of Glenshee.

The A96 has been hit especially hard by the weather, with some parts of it near Craibstone and Inverurie particularly dangerous in the afternoon.

Heavy snow was also affecting the A90, Aberdeen to Dundee road, between Milltimber and Parkhill.

However, Traffic Scotland has reported several collisions due to the treacherous conditions.

The snow gates on several roads throughout Aberdeenshire remain closed.

ScotRail is urging passengers to take care when travelling as stations and platforms are covered by a blanket of snow.

❄️ Here's Insch and Carrbridge stations today. As you can see, a significant amount of snow has landed, with more still falling. ❄️ Please take extra care when travelling today, roads, car parks, platforms and pathways may be slippery. pic.twitter.com/mkGBuOyLvS — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 10, 2022

The transport operator shared a series of images on Twitter this morning warning of significant snowfall at both Carrbridge and Insch railway stations.

Covid vaccine clinic cancelled

This morning, NHS Highland cancelled a Covid-19 vaccination clinic, due to take place in Aviemore today, due to the hazardous weather conditions.

Steps are now being taken to re-arrange appointments for a later date.

Due to hazardous weather conditions the #COVID19 clinic in #Aviemore today (9am-3pm) has been cancelled. We apologise for the short notice, and advise that people do not travel in hazardous weather. We are working to re-arrange appointments for everyone affected. pic.twitter.com/srpO1gCcY2 — NHS Highland (@NHSHighland) December 10, 2022

This article will be updated with the latest weather alerts throughout the day.