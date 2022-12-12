ScotRail unable to run services between Aberdeen and Dundee due to signal fault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several morning services to and from Aberdeen have been cancelled following a signalling fault on the East Coast Line.

ScotRail confirmed they were unable to run trains between Aberdeen and Dundee this morning, causing travel disruption.

No trains will operate between Aberdeen and Dundee, impacting onward journeys to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

According to JourneyCheck by Scotrail, trains are not stopping at Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath and Carnoustie stations.

Network Rail confirmed the signalling fault is near Arbroath and that staff are en route to the location to fix the problem.

⚠️We're dealing with a signalling issue at Arbroath this morning. Staff are currently making their way to the location and will provide an update when they arrive. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 12, 2022

Until then, it is expected that more services will be forced to cancel. ScotRail has organised for tickets to be accepted on buses.

It is not yet known if the issue is due to snow and ice, but the weather is impacting other public transport systems, including buses and flights.

ScotRail has also cancelled several services from Aberdeen to Inverurie and Montrose due to training faults and is unconnected to the signal fault.

To find out if your train has been affected, visit JourneyCheck via Scotrail for the latest updates.