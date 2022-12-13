‘Tis the season to be jolly’: West end churches come together to host carols fundraiser for Aberdeen charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
'Tis the season to be jolly': West end churches come together to host carols fundraiser for Aberdeen charity

By Chris Cromar
December 13, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 12:49 pm
JB Pirie designed a number of other north-east landmarks, including Queen's Cross Church, Aberdeen
Queen's Cross, along with three others, have set up the event. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Four churches from the west end of Aberdeen will host a Christmas carol event next week in aid of charity.

Holburn West, Midstocket, Queen’s Cross and Rubislaw churches have arranged a Beers and Carols event for December 20 in support of Instant Neighbour.

It will be held at the Dutch Mill Hotel on Queen’s Road from 6pm until 9pm.

Charity Instant Neighbour will benefit from the event. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Instant Neighbour, which has been supporting people in the north-east for more than 35 years, help people on low incomes to set up a home by providing access to low-cost reuse furniture, white goods, clothing and bric a brac.

As well as this, they have two shops, one on Great Western Road and the one on St Machar Drive, while their services also include Carpetinc and Joinerinc.

An online post from Instant Neighbour said: “Why not head down on December 20 and support their great work that they are doing for us, have a beer and listen to some carols as we gear up for Christmas Day.”

The charity is currently in the process of wrapping 12,500 gifts for children in need as part of its Giving Tree appeal.

