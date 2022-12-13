‘Tis the season to be jolly’: West end churches come together to host carols fundraiser for Aberdeen charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four churches from the west end of Aberdeen will host a Christmas carol event next week in aid of charity.

Holburn West, Midstocket, Queen’s Cross and Rubislaw churches have arranged a Beers and Carols event for December 20 in support of Instant Neighbour.

It will be held at the Dutch Mill Hotel on Queen’s Road from 6pm until 9pm.

Instant Neighbour, which has been supporting people in the north-east for more than 35 years, help people on low incomes to set up a home by providing access to low-cost reuse furniture, white goods, clothing and bric a brac.

As well as this, they have two shops, one on Great Western Road and the one on St Machar Drive, while their services also include Carpetinc and Joinerinc.

An online post from Instant Neighbour said: “Why not head down on December 20 and support their great work that they are doing for us, have a beer and listen to some carols as we gear up for Christmas Day.”

The charity is currently in the process of wrapping 12,500 gifts for children in need as part of its Giving Tree appeal.