Man charged after 27-year-old found injured in Aberdeen street

A man has been charged after a 27-year-old was found lying injured in Aberdeen.

The injured man was found on John Street, at its junction with George Street, at about 8.55am on Saturday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The extent of his injuries are unknown, but temperatures dipped to -2C overnight.

Police launched an investigation, going door-to-door on nearby Hill Street as they tried to piece together what happened.

Two areas around Woolmanhill roundabout and Hill Street were cordoned off as forensic teams appeared to be working at the two locations.

A 26-year-old man has now been charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.55am on Saturday, 17 December, we received a report of a man being found injured on John Street, at the junction with George Street.

“A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday December 19.”