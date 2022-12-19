One person taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been taken to hospital and a road was closed in Aberdeen due to a crash.

The incident on King’s Gate in Aberdeen was reported to police at around 2.20pm today.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on the road at its junction with Westholme Avenue and emergency services attended.

One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road was closed while the vehicles were recovered. It reopened again at 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.20pm today, police received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on King’s Gate.

“We understand one person has been taken to hospital.”