Electric vehicle overturns in two-car crash near Haudagain bypass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An electric vehicle has crashed onto its side on a busy Aberdeen Road.

Police and firefighters were called to North Anderson Drive shortly at 8.45am following reports of a collision.

It occurred near Manor Avenue and involved two vehicles.

Nobody was seriously hurt.

The carriageway remains closed to northbound traffic between Haudagain bypass and roundabout until 10.30am.

#A92 – North Anderson Drive❗️ ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ between Haudagain Bypass & Roundabout Northbound due to an RTC. Delays on all approaches. We recommended using Haudagain Bypass then Bucksburn Roundabout to turn. @trafficscotland @NETrunkRoads @originalfm#ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/cUd32uhrat — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) December 20, 2022

One fire appliance from North Anderson Drive was called to the scene.

The crew used small tools to make the electric vehicle safe.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday, December 20, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of North Anderson Drive and Manor Avenue, Aberdeen.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery has been arranged.”