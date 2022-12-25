Meet the Ukrainians celebrating Christmas far from home and two weeks early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the Ukrainians celebrating Christmas far from home and two weeks early

By Lottie Hood
December 25, 2022, 10:40 am Updated: December 25, 2022, 10:41 am
Uliana Shtayn with her son Svyatoslav. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Uliana Shtayn with her son Svyatoslav. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Christmas and all of its trappings look different to everyone.

Depending on family traditions and individual cultural norms, each person’s perfect Christmas Day differs in food and habits.

But for some, it is not even celebrated in December.

In Ukraine, families come together on January 7 for their Christmas Day and to reflect on the year gone by and year to be. A tradition that this year, has never been more challenging.

‘We just wanted to be safe’

“We are really far away from home,” said Uliana Shtayn, a Ukrainian refugee living in Aberdeen.

“And of course now the closer the holiday comes, the more difficult it is.”

Mrs Shtayn is one of the many who fled the conflict in her home country in June this year.

Uliana Shtayn had to leave the Ukraine in June this year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Leaving with only her two children, Sofia, 7, and Svyatoslav, 10, and 10kg suitcase, she said her husband was in Kyiv when the war started.

She said: “So he saw everything from the first hours, that’s why we just packed the car and went to the border directly without hesitation.

“It is an experience I would never expect. I left with two children and one suitcase. All your life packed in one suitcase.

“I didn’t know whether I would be in a field, in a hotel, or in a camp. It didn’t matter at that time because all we wanted was just to be safe.”

Hard to be away from loved ones this year

The Ukrainian Association in Aberdeen held a party for Ukrainian children on St Nicholas Day this year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

As the festivities have approached in Scotland, the separation from her husband and family still in the Ukraine has become more stark.

Similar to Scotland, Christmas tends to be a family-orientated occasion in the Ukraine.

However, Mrs Shtayn said she has had to explain to her children why St Nicholas, an important festive figure in the Ukraine, is not visiting Scotland and why people in the UK put presents under the tree.

She added: “Of course we try and combine the traditions. We really try to integrate but we would like not to forget that we have our own thing.

“This year is super difficult and it was not expected that we would be so far away from home for so long.”

What does Christmas look like in the Ukraine?

According to tradition, Ukrainian families gather around one table for Christmas Eve dinner on January 6.

Many will fast for most the day until the late afternoon when the first star appears in the sky.

This is meant to represent the birth of Jesus and the journey of the wise men on their way to find him. Only then can the meal start.

Speaking fondly of her own memories, Mrs Shtayn, said on Christmas families will go to church together, sing carols and then gather round for a meal.

Ukrainian Orthodox believers lighting candles during the Christmas Eve mass in 2008 in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra church in Kiev, Ukraine. Image: AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov.

“We have 12 meals usually at the table for the 12 apostles,” the 35-year-old said. “The table is also decorated in a special way.

“We put hay under the tablecloth, this is of course for the baby Jesus and we also put garlic on the corner of the table. This is just to warn bad ghosts away.

“We make a nest of the hay and put it under the table and hide sweets and different coins under the table so the children can look for the sweets.

“This was a tradition since my childhood, since my grandfather who was born in 1929. Almost 100 years. And of course we wear our traditional clothes called Vyshyvanka.”

The feast usually begins with a dish called Kutia, a meal cooked with wheat, barley or rice and seasoned with poppy seeds, nuts and honey.

In western Ukraine, where Mrs Shtayn is from, the dish looks like a soup but it has different variations depending on what region people live.

We want our children to remember their ‘Ukrainian spirit’

This year things will look very different with lots of families living in hotels, renting homes and living with host families.

Mariya Pavlova, deputy director of the Ukrainian Association in Aberdeen, said challenges were being faced by Ukrainians in both countries.

Many Ukrainian refugees are living in hotels, with host families or renting homes. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

In Ukraine, people are experiencing conflict, blackouts and loss of loved ones.

Meanwhile in the UK, families are left unsettled in other’s homes and hotels trying to find jobs and adjust to a completely different life. All the while worrying about family and friends in Ukraine.

Mrs Pavlova added: “When the war started, I felt so guilty because I’m Ukrainian but I’m safe but I felt a sense of guilt that we were ok here because all of our families, we all had someone who was in Ukraine.

“So it’s really mixed, complicated emotions that surround the situation.”

Mrs Shtayn teaches voluntarily at the Ukrainian Hub at Rosemount Community Centre and said it was important for her children to have that community but also to pass on their heritage.

She added: “We try to show children our traditions and make sure they do not forget them because some of them came here at a young age and it could be a couple of years they live here.

“It could be that they lose this Ukrainian spirit and we would like them to remember.”

