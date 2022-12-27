Swap, borrow, mend: Swish Swish Bish owner gives top tips for sustainable fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Swap, borrow, mend: Swish Swish Bish owner gives top tips for sustainable fashion

By Lauren Taylor
December 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 11:14 am
Amanda Fullerton of Swish Swish Bish has shared some sustainable fashion tips. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Amanda Fullerton of Swish Swish Bish has shared some sustainable fashion tips. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

New Year’s resolutions normally involve setting goals to improve ourselves and doing more good things throughout the year.

Perhaps in 2023 your goal is to be more mindful about what you buy – and even wear.

Amanda Fullerton, owner of Swish Swish Bish, has thrown herself into empowering people to make more sustainable choices and raising awareness about the impacts of fast-fashion.

She brought clothes swapping to Aberdeen in 2019 to make fashion more eco-friendly and guilt-free.

The self-confessed shopper realised the impact fashion was having on the planet and decided to take a stand.

Amanda Fullerton in her swap shop on Hunty Street. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

After starting off with pop-ups and door swaps, she realised how popular clothes swapping was and launched Swish Swish Bish from The Gym on Huntly Street in 2020.

It became almost like an eco-hub, with the mum-of-two encouraging women from across the Granite City to come together to share their clothes instead of buying new.

Although she made the tough decision to close her permanent space at The Gym this isn’t the end for Swish Swish Bish and she will continue to raise awareness about sustainable fashion.

Going back to her origins

Ms Fullerton is going back to her original roots of pop-up swaps throughout the year.

When she first opened her swapping doors at The Gym, a surge of people got involved in the initiative, but over the course of time things have plateaued and while she is still supported by a group of regular swappers she realised she had to “move with the flow”.

“It’s plateaued to such a lovely pace,” she explained. “It’s predominately regulars I get coming in with a slow drip of new people.

“There are lots of other things going on in my life, don’t get me wrong, but it kind of made it easier to shut.

“This doesn’t work anymore, and I had to move with the flow of the business and it doesn’t demand a permanent space anymore.”

The eco-conscious fashion lover gives some advice on how to be more mindful. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Viewing it as the next phase of her business, Ms Fullerton is looking forward to starting pop-up swaps in spring.

She will even still be appearing behind the pink doors of The Gym, popping up in the spaces created by Breathing Space and We Are Stretch.

Ms Fullerton was overwhelmed with the support she received after announcing the news she was closing her space.

She said: “When I decided to shut the permanent space here I always knew I’d want to keep it going but the response made sure I was definitely going to keep it going.”

She has advised people to keep watching her Instagram for upcoming swapping dates in the new year.

Top tips to make mindful fashion choices

Ms Fullerton shared some tips with The Press and Journal about how to make more mindful decisions, and advice on where to even begin.

Shop your own wardrobe

We often forget about items we already have or get stuck in a rut of wearing the same outfits all the time.

Describing it as the first step she took to becoming more sustainable Ms Fullerton learned new and different ways to wear what she already owned.

Learn mending skills

The fashion-loving mum-of-two is encouraging everyone to learn how to repair their own clothes.

If you get a hole in a garment or lose a button, the piece could be easily repaired instead of being replaced.

She recommends following Repair What You Wear for videos and advice on mending clothes.

If mending really isn’t an option, Ms Fullerton suggests visiting a trained tailor so they can repair it for you.

Beautiful and good quality clothes can be swapped. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Swapping or borrowing

Swapping is a great way to get something new to you without having any real impact. The garment is already in circulation and people can still get the shopping experience.

If there’s not a swap shop near you, swapping with friends or even just borrowing a garment or outfit for an occasion is a good way to be sustainable instead of buying a dress you might wear once.

She said: “You’re still getting something new to you, that’s good quality, lovely and you’re still going to feel fab wearing it.

“It’s a really small and easy change we could make, and if we all did it once a year it would make a big difference.”

Buy second-hand

Much like swapping, buying second-hand is another way to get something new to you with a clear conscious.

Jeans waiting to be swapped. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

There’s an abundance of charity shops and people do donate good quality items of clothing to them.

Social media has opened up a whole new world of buying clothes second-hand, especially on Instagram, as well as apps like Vinted.

“I’ve heard a lot of people speaking about Doc Martens on Vinted,” Ms Fullerton said. “They really stand out, people say ‘they’re almost the same price as brand new so why would I buy second-hand?’

“Now to me, as long as they’re good quality it means another pair aren’t going into circulation.”

Be mindful about what you buy

For Ms Fullerton, really cheap clothing that is mass-produced is a “big red flag”.

If you are looking at an item she advises thinking about whether you will get at least 30 wears out of it before you buy it, and thinking about what you can afford too.

She said: “You can’t have t-shirts that are less than a cup of coffee that can be made ethically.

“You have to go with your price point, but I was an example of someone who used to go to Primark and spend a fortune because I could and it was cheap.

“But, I didn’t need all that stuff, that was the point – it didn’t matter how cheap it was I didn’t need it.”

Aberdeen pair go viral with free ‘Repair What You Wear’ videos

