Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s like getting your batteries recharged’: Hardy souls brave icy waters for charity as Aberdeen’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip returns

By Denny Andonova
December 26, 2022, 2:56 pm Updated: December 26, 2022, 4:05 pm
Boxing Day Dip Aberdeen
The Boxing Day Nippy Dip in Aberdeen made a splashing return after two years. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Dozens of hardy souls rushed into the icy waters of the North Sea today as the Boxing Day Nippy Dip made a splashing return.

More than 70 people took part in the popular Aberdeen event after a two-year pause to experience the thrill of a chilly morning swim and raise funds for a charity of their choice.

Dressed in colourful festive outfits, brave swimmers of all ages raced down the beach as wrapped-up onlookers gathered to watch them plunge into the water.

Dippers from far and near rushed into the sea to the tune of I Will Survive, equipped with big smiles on their faces despite the chilly temperatures of 2C.

Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

‘It’s become a family tradition’

For 51-year-old Lorraine Kennedy, who joined the “exhilarating” event on a whim a decade ago, the Boxing Day Nippy Dip has become a family tradition.

Dragging all family members one by one – including her mother Edith French, 73, and her brother Paul French – she now takes the plunge every year as a rule.

Mr French, 47, said the best part of it is “being together as a family and feeling alive” – even if sometimes they find it hard to leave the warmth of their home for the icy swim.

Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Today’s dip was also particularly special for Ms Kennedy’s 22-year-old daughter Amber, who got to jump in the North Sea for a final time before moving to Australia.

Lorraine said: “I started doing the Nippy Dip 10 years ago as a challenge to myself and to raise money, and then just invited the family along and it grew arms and legs.

“Everybody liked my crazy idea and has joined every year ever since.

“It’s absolutely exhilarating. It’s a natural high for us, we don’t even feel cold when we come out of the water.”

Promoting physical and mental health

Among the crowds were also five daring members of the Baltic Boys Aberdeen group, which goes for a chilly swim at the beach every Sunday.

No strangers to the frosty temperatures of the sea, they weren’t afraid to battle the choppy waves wearing nothing more but plain swim suits.

Matt Middler, who set up the group in September to promote the benefits of cold water therapy, highlighted the positive impact it has on physical and mental health.

Boxing Day Dip Aberdeen
Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The 37-year-old said: “We want to raise the profile of our group and attract more men to go into the cold water and experience the benefits of it.

“It’s like getting your batteries recharged and for the rest of the day you have all this energy and motivation.”

‘Fun way to help charities’

Meanwhile, Jenny Lawrence, 35, and her partner Tom Ghigi, 36, chose to brave the frosty elements for the first time dressed as a festive reindeer and a Santa.

The pair decided to take the plunge in support of Alzheimer’s Society, which provides care and support for people with dementia, as well as their carers and families.

Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The mother-of-two, who grew up in Aberdeen, but now lives in Manchester, said: “We wanted to take part for a bit of a laugh, and also to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

“It’s a charity that’s really close to our hearts as this is something that has affected both our families.

“It’s just a nice and fun way to get involved and give something back to the charity.”

‘It’s great to be back’

The event is organised by the Aberdeen Lions Club and has been a part of the city’s festive calendar for more than 30 years.

Club president Martin Calder was thrilled to see it back on with so many participants following a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

He said: “We count today as a great success. It’s just so good to be back after three years. We are pleased to see so many people sign up – with quite a few coming to register on the day.

“It was a great day, people had a lot of fun and everyone who came out of the water said they are glad the event is back. Everything is as good as it can be at the moment.”

The Boxing Day Nippy Dip in Aberdeen made a splashing return after two years. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
