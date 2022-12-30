A year of extremes: North and east Scotland record their warmest-ever years in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A year of extremes: North and east Scotland record their warmest-ever years in 2022

By Ellie Milne
December 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Loch Morlich near Aviemore was packed with sunseekers in July. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch Morlich near Aviemore was packed with sunseekers in July. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The average temperatures for the year in the north and east of Scotland are on track to be record high.

The average temperatures recorded between January 1 and December 27 show both areas had higher averages than the previous record UK high in 2014.

Eastern Scotland, which covers all of the Grampian region and stretches to the Borders, recorded a mean temperature of 8.49C for 2022 – which is 0.95C above the average temperatures tracked between 1991 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the mean yearly temperature in northern Scotland, including the Highlands and Islands, was just slightly lower at 8.19C, beating its previous 8.11C record.

People enjoying the weather in Stonehaven on the hottest day of the year on July 19. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Record high temperatures

According to provisional Met Office figures, 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the whole UK.

The previous record of 9.88C on average throughout the year was also set in 2014.

Data up to December 27 shows that every month has been warmer than average, apart from this month, with exact figures for the whole year to be confirmed in early 2023.

The year started with another record high, with the maximum temperature on New Year’s Day confirmed to be 16.3C in London.

In the summer, temperatures rising above 40C were recorded in the UK for the first time.

While it did not get quite as hot above the border, a new record high temperature of 34.8C was reported in Scotland.

Temperatures also soared in Aberdeenshire with Aboyne breaking its previous record to hit 31.8C on July 19 – the fifth highest in Scotland this year.

However, it did not beat the all-time 32.2C record high for the north-east, which was set at Gordon Castle in Fochabers in 1906.

Other areas, including Aviemore, Braemar and Aberdeen, all peaked in the high 20s in July this year.

And extreme lows

The weather this year has also brought extremes on the lower end of the scale, with the coldest day in the UK since 2010 recorded on December 13.

The climate milestone was recorded in Braemar where temperatures dropped to as low as -17.3C overnight.

Esther and Jacob Mumford playing in the snow at Drum Castle on December 17. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Despite recent snowfall, this winter is the eighth warmest on record for the UK – dating back to 1884.

Throughout 2022, a number of yellow and amber weather warnings were issued for strong winds, heavy rain, ice and snow across the north and north-east.

The latest warning for wintery conditions in the Grampian and Highland regions is in place on Friday.

There have been four named storms this year with three – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – all hitting the country in the space of just one week in February.

Severe spells of weather have led to major travel disruption, flooding, road closures and even loss of life.

Most Commented