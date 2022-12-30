A year of extremes: North and east Scotland record their warmest-ever years in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The average temperatures for the year in the north and east of Scotland are on track to be record high.

The average temperatures recorded between January 1 and December 27 show both areas had higher averages than the previous record UK high in 2014.

Eastern Scotland, which covers all of the Grampian region and stretches to the Borders, recorded a mean temperature of 8.49C for 2022 – which is 0.95C above the average temperatures tracked between 1991 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the mean yearly temperature in northern Scotland, including the Highlands and Islands, was just slightly lower at 8.19C, beating its previous 8.11C record.

Record high temperatures

According to provisional Met Office figures, 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the whole UK.

The previous record of 9.88C on average throughout the year was also set in 2014.

Data up to December 27 shows that every month has been warmer than average, apart from this month, with exact figures for the whole year to be confirmed in early 2023.

The year started with another record high, with the maximum temperature on New Year’s Day confirmed to be 16.3C in London.

In the summer, temperatures rising above 40C were recorded in the UK for the first time.

While it did not get quite as hot above the border, a new record high temperature of 34.8C was reported in Scotland.

Temperatures also soared in Aberdeenshire with Aboyne breaking its previous record to hit 31.8C on July 19 – the fifth highest in Scotland this year.

However, it did not beat the all-time 32.2C record high for the north-east, which was set at Gordon Castle in Fochabers in 1906.

Other areas, including Aviemore, Braemar and Aberdeen, all peaked in the high 20s in July this year.

And extreme lows

The weather this year has also brought extremes on the lower end of the scale, with the coldest day in the UK since 2010 recorded on December 13.

The climate milestone was recorded in Braemar where temperatures dropped to as low as -17.3C overnight.

Despite recent snowfall, this winter is the eighth warmest on record for the UK – dating back to 1884.

Throughout 2022, a number of yellow and amber weather warnings were issued for strong winds, heavy rain, ice and snow across the north and north-east.

The latest warning for wintery conditions in the Grampian and Highland regions is in place on Friday.

There have been four named storms this year with three – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – all hitting the country in the space of just one week in February.

Severe spells of weather have led to major travel disruption, flooding, road closures and even loss of life.