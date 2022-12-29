Westhill woman last seen in Aberdeen city centre traced safe and well

A 59-year-old woman who had been reported missing from her home in Westhill has been found.

Aberdeenshire woman, Annette Milne, was reported missing after last being seen in Aberdeen city centre on Wednesday afternoon, December 28.

Police have since reported the 59-year-old has been found.

Officers thanked all who had engaged with the appeal and said: “Annette Milne, who was reported missing from Westhill, Aberdeenshire, has been found safe and well.

“Thanks to all who engaged with our appeal.”

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.For further details please visit their website www.missingpeople.org.uk