Sheltered housing residents claim six engineers have failed to fix ‘faulty’ hot water

Pensioners in an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex have hit out amid claims they’ve been left without hot water since Christmas Eve.

Norman and Frieda Innes claim they had a consistent problem with hot water at their home in Murray Court, near the Haudagain, since it broke down on December 24.

They say the first engineer arrived three days later, and the hot water was restored. But soon after it stopped working again.

Since then, Mr and Mrs Innes say there have been five further trips from engineers to their home trying to fix the problem.

But each time the problem returns soon after the engineers leave.

Aberdeen City Council has rejected their version of events however, arguing that each time an engineer attended the temperature “was deemed to be satisfactory”.

Cold water makes arthritis worse

Mr Innes, 70, said: “We both have long-term health problems, in 2021 I was in intensive care with Covid.

Mrs Innes, 66, said: “I have arthritis in my fingers. The cold water is not good for my joints. And the stress has not helped at all.

The couple says other neighbours have also been affected intermittently by the issues.

Mr and Mrs Innes have repeatedly been calling the council for help, but say they have not been treated well by their customer service team.

‘Council told me to boil a kettle to do dishes’

Mrs Innes said: “When I was on the phone to the council the woman told me to boil a kettle to do the dishes.

“You can’t wash with cold water. It has been terrible.

“The council just don’t care, I would like to see how they would like it if they had to put their hands in freezing water.”

They also said the council has not kept them informed on the progress of the repairs.

The couple say they understand accessing an engineer has been difficult due to the festive period, but believe it has now gone on long enough.

They have been able to heat themselves due to their home using electric heaters.

What does the council say?

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Calls were made to this address during the festive period after reports of no hot water supply.

“On each visit the engineer reported that the hot water temperature was deemed to be satisfactory.

“It was found that a reduction in hot water flow did occur, however that drop returned to an acceptable temperature of above 70C after a short period of time.”