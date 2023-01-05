Sheltered housing residents claim six engineers have failed to fix ‘faulty’ hot water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheltered housing residents claim six engineers have failed to fix ‘faulty’ hot water

By Cameron Roy
January 5, 2023, 4:44 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 5:11 pm
Frieda and Norman Innes have been left with no hot water since Christmas Eve after six council repair attempts failed. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Frieda and Norman Innes have been left with no hot water since Christmas Eve after six council repair attempts failed. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Pensioners in an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex have hit out amid claims they’ve been left without hot water since Christmas Eve.

Norman and Frieda Innes claim they had a consistent problem with hot water at their home in Murray Court, near the Haudagain, since it broke down on December 24.

They say the first engineer arrived three days later, and the hot water was restored. But soon after it stopped working again.

Since then, Mr and Mrs Innes say there have been five further trips from engineers to their home trying to fix the problem.

But each time the problem returns soon after the engineers leave.

Aberdeen City Council has rejected their version of events however, arguing that each time an engineer attended the temperature “was deemed to be satisfactory”.

Cold water makes arthritis worse

Mr Innes, 70, said: “We both have long-term health problems, in 2021 I was in intensive care with Covid.

Mrs Innes, 66, said: “I have arthritis in my fingers. The cold water is not good for my joints. And the stress has not helped at all.

The couple have been having to use cold water despite it making their arthritis worse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The couple says other neighbours have also been affected intermittently by the issues.

Mr and Mrs Innes have repeatedly been calling the council for help, but say they have not been treated well by their customer service team.

‘Council told me to boil a kettle to do dishes’

Mrs Innes said: “When I was on the phone to the council the woman told me to boil a kettle to do the dishes.

“You can’t wash with cold water. It has been terrible.

“The council just don’t care, I would like to see how they would like it if they had to put their hands in freezing water.”

They also said the council has not kept them informed on the progress of the repairs.

Frieda and Norman Innes live in the Murray Court sheltered housing complex. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The couple say they understand accessing an engineer has been difficult due to the festive period, but believe it has now gone on long enough.

They have been able to heat themselves due to their home using electric heaters.

What does the council say?

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Calls were made to this address during the festive period after reports of no hot water supply.

“On each visit the engineer reported that the hot water temperature was deemed to be satisfactory.

“It was found that a reduction in hot water flow did occur, however that drop returned to an acceptable temperature of above 70C after a short period of time.”

