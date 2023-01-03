Man taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

He was travelling along the A944 Westhill to Aberdeen road, close to Kingswells Causeway, shortly after 7pm when the collision happened.

The road was closed as police and paramedics attended the scene.

The male casualty was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is unknown.

A police spokesman said: “At around 7.20pm on Tuesday, January 3, we were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A944 near to Kingswells Causeway, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.”

The road has since reopened.