‘Emergency waste collection’ scheduled for Cruden Bay residents after pick-ups missed twice over festive period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Emergency waste collection’ scheduled for Cruden Bay residents after pick-ups missed twice over festive period

By Lottie Hood
January 5, 2023, 2:22 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 12:41 pm
Residents in Cruden Bay have failed to have their bins collected for over two weeks. Image: Peter Taylor
Residents in Cruden Bay have failed to have their bins collected for over two weeks. Image: Peter Taylor

An additional bin collection has been organised for Cruden Bay this weekend due to missed pick-ups over the last two weeks.

Residents expecting rubbish to be collected on December 23 and January 3 were left frustrated when twice they were left with full bins.

While this is not the only place in Aberdeenshire where this took place, Cruden Bay resident Peter Taylor claims the missed collections were never communicated.

After calling waste management on Wednesday, Mr Taylor was told according to their systems, the collections had gone ahead.

‘Ridiculous’ that council did not provide updates

The 64-year-old said he made sure to check the information before Christmas.

He said: “It said that collection was going to be done as normal but it wasn’t and everyone put their bins out and took them back in.

Peter Taylor said he will have to visit the tip to empty his bins. Image: Peter Taylor.

“On Tuesday, January 3, it was a no show and again people put the bins back in again.

“So now I’m certainly in the position where I’ve got a full blue bin, a full orange bin and a full food waste bin so now I’m putting everything into my general waste bin which will be full by Thursday.”

He said he had regularly checked the council’s website and MyAberdeenshire App over the last few weeks but could not see any updates.

“It just seemed ridiculous that Aberdeenshire Council couldn’t put something on their app to say what the issue was,” Mr Taylor added.

“All you want is factual information. I’ve got no issue missing my bins because if they usually miss them it’s for a good reason. As long as someone updates me online to say this is what you need to do next.

“Then you know what you’re doing and everybody is happy as it were.”

‘Big lessons learned’ for Aberdeenshire Council

Cruden Bay is part of a pilot scheme for a three-weekly collection service with a different type of bin each week.

But local councillor Stephen Smith said food waste should not be left for that length of time and has asked for an emergency waste collection to be scheduled.

Councillor Stephen Smith for Peterhead South and Cruden. 

He said: “I’m pleased that this is now happening on Saturday when all of the missed bins should be uplifted.

“There are some big lessons to be learned here for Aberdeenshire Council.

“Clearly, every worker deserves public holidays but if the council is scheduling waste collections on one of those days then it needs to ensure it has the staff available to do so.”

Additional collection added on Saturday

In response to the lack of updates on the missed collections, Aberdeenshire Council said updates were sent via MyAberdeenshire app and put out on the Recycling and Waste Facebook page.

However, on Facebook, it appears only Peterhead and Boddam were mentioned on December 27.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman apologised and said: “Due to staff shortages, bin collections in Cruden Bay were missed and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

UPDATE (5 Jan):We have arranged to put additional collections on for householders in Cruden Bay this Saturday 7…

Posted by Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire on Wednesday, 4 January 2023

“With the area being on the enhanced recycling system, we have arranged to put additional collections on for householders in Cruden Bay this Saturday, January 7.

“For this extra collection, the blue-lidded paper and card bin will be collected alongside the orange-lidded bin. We will also collect the food waste containers at the same time.

“We are also putting food waste containers into the nearby Ellon household recycling centre from Thursday, January 5, for any customers who would like to drop off their excess food waste at the recycling centre.

“The next scheduled collection of the black bins is on January 10 and will go ahead as planned.”

They asked that excess recycling is put in cardboard boxes and not plastic bags and asked residents to make sure the boxes did not become damp.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

The A968 was left seriously damaged by landslides following snow thaw last month. Image: Shetland Council.
Major Shetland road to reopen after repairs were carried out following series of landslides
Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened

Editor's Picks

Most Commented