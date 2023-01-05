Housebuilding firm Barratt donates £27,000 to north and north-east charities in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Housebuilders Barratt have revealed they donated £189,000 to Scottish charitie last year – which included a £27,000 share to the north-east.

Barratt Developments – which includes brands Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Oregon Timber Frame – picked a number of good causes to benefit.

Each year, the housebuilder supports a wide range of causes, including promoting health, employability and care services.

This is done through various charity initiatives, including the Barratt Developments Scotland Community Fund, which donates £1,500 to a deserving local cause in each of its Scottish divisions every month.

What charities have benefited?

The following from the north and north-east charities were among those to benefit in 2022.

‘Barratt is committed to using our scale for good’

David Palmer, Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ managing director for north Scotland, said: “At Barratt, we’re committed to using our scale for good whenever and wherever we can.

“It’s important that we give back to the areas in which we build and lead by example.

“From foodbanks through to environmental projects, we’ve donated to a variety of causes this year and look to continue supporting such a diverse mix in 2023.

“We would like to thank everyone who suggested charities and supported our fundraising activity.”