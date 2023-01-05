Work to begin on five replacement bridges along Formartine and Buchan Way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been revealed for a £172,000 project to replace several briges along a popular Aberdeenshire path.

The Formartine and Buchan Way, the former railway line, is popular with walkers and cyclists.

In total it stretches 53 miles from Dyce through to Ellon and Maud, before splitting to go towards Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

It is split into 11 sections ranging from 2.5 miles to 10.5 miles.

Now Aberdeenshire Council has revealed plans to replace five of the bridges along the route, thanks to support from regional transport partnership Nestrans and Transport Scotland.

Three bridges over the Ebrie Burn, between Ellon and Auchnagatt, will be replaced by contractor MTM.

Two land-based bridges at Cultercullen and Mains of Esslemont – between Udny Station and Ellon – will also be replaced.

‘Essential that it is maintained’

The project will cost a total of £172,400, with £100,000 coming from Nestrans and the rest from Sustrans, and work is due to begin this month.

Due to the location of the trail, Aberdeenshire Council confirmed there would be some “temporary disruption” for walkers at the worksite over Ebrie Burn.

Local councillor Isobel Davidson welcomed the project.

She said: “The Formartine and Buchan Way is a great long-distance walking route stretching across Aberdeenshire, passing through villages and towns along the way.

“It is popular with walkers and cyclists, and it is essential that it is maintained with as few road crossings as possible.

“I welcome the involvement of Nestrans and the investment which will improve the route and look forward to further improvements in future.”