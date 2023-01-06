The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller

The first reactions are in for The Rig – the new Prime Video supernatural oil rig show set in the North Sea.

The TV series follows a group of workers on a remote Scottish oil rig who are due to return to the mainland when a mysterious fog cloaks them and supernatural forces take hold.

Promising to be gripping and mysterious, some fans were keen to watch the much-anticipated show as soon as it became available. So while The Rig was only released at midnight (January 6), a number of fans have already binge-watched the six-part series.

I just binge watched the first season of The Rig and now I can’t sleep. — Lorenna “bipolarlioness” Cleary (@Brodie_Dog) January 6, 2023

Another fan said they were enjoying the show so much someone would need to “pry them away form the screen”.

okay, so i am three episodes deep in this series and i am going to need someone to volunteer to pry me away from my screen when it is time for me to sleep or i will be watching the entire series at least three times prior to my alarm sounding (and being ignored) in the morning. — K’Aelyn 🦋✨🍑 (@Iovekaelyn) January 6, 2023

Some fan reactions were better than others, with one sci-fi lover saying The Rig was a “cracking bit of telly” and another calling the series a “decent dark industrial folktale”.

@martin_compston aw mate just started watching #TheRig

what a cracking bit of telly! i'm gripped already! — LindaMullin (@linda_mullin) January 6, 2023

I quite enjoyed #TheRig . Had hoped it might be Cthulhu down there, but either way, a decent dark industrial folktale. I hope there’s a second series forthcoming. #BritishTV — ⚫️ Cactus Doug (@ColneyHatch) January 6, 2023

Just watched the first episode of The Rig on Amazon, quality stuff. Excited to see how it develops! — Connor McCausland (@ConMcCausland) January 6, 2023

The Rig stars Scottish footballer and actor Martin Compston as crew member Fulmer Hamilton. He’s probably best known for playing Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the BBC drama Line of Duty.

Game Of Thrones and Resident Evil star Iain Glen plays the crew’s leader Magnus MacMillan in the new series, while Schitt’s Creek’s alumn Emily Hampshire portrays Rose Mason – the oil company representative and scientist.

Speaking to the P&J ahead of the show’s release, Mr Compston said he had this “really glamorous idea of Aberdeen” before filming began for the show which is set in the Granite City.

“When I was wee (my family) would say: ‘Your dad’s away to Aberdeen, and he’ll be on the helicopter’ and all that kind of thing.

“So, I thought it was a sort of magical place. And, it kind of is, when you’re up there.”

You can read our full interview with Martin here.

So far the actors received mainly positive reactions, with one fan saying Martin Compston is “fab as always” and Emily Hampshire “smashed” her new role.

It's time!!!!! Aaargh it's so good! @emilyhampshire is smashing the hell out of the this role! @martin_compston fab as always too.

Get #TheRig watched peeps!! pic.twitter.com/tce0hmsSDu — Louise (@mammymerritt) January 6, 2023

All six episodes of The Rig are now streaming on Prime Video.

