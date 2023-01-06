The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller

By Danica Ollerova
the rig reactions
Iain Glen starred in "The Rig" on Netflix. Image: IJPR.

The first reactions are in for The Rig – the new Prime Video supernatural oil rig show set in the North Sea.

The TV series follows a group of workers on a remote Scottish oil rig who are due to return to the mainland when a mysterious fog cloaks them and supernatural forces take hold.

Promising to be gripping and mysterious, some fans were keen to watch the much-anticipated show as soon as it became available. So while The Rig was only released at midnight (January 6), a number of fans have already binge-watched the six-part series.

Another fan said they were enjoying the show so much someone would need to “pry them away form the screen”.

Some fan reactions were better than others, with one sci-fi lover saying The Rig was a “cracking bit of telly” and another calling the series a “decent dark industrial folktale”.

The Rig: Fans react to new Prime Video series

The Rig stars Scottish footballer and actor Martin Compston as crew member Fulmer Hamilton. He’s probably best known for playing Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the BBC drama Line of Duty.

Game Of Thrones and Resident Evil star Iain Glen plays the crew’s leader Magnus MacMillan in the new series, while Schitt’s Creek’s alumn Emily Hampshire portrays Rose Mason – the oil company representative and scientist.

Martin Compston as crew member Fulmer Hamilton in The Rig. Image: Supplied by IJPR.

Speaking to the P&J ahead of the show’s release, Mr Compston said he had this “really glamorous idea of Aberdeen” before filming began for the show which is set in the Granite City.

“When I was wee (my family) would say: ‘Your dad’s away to Aberdeen, and he’ll be on the helicopter’ and all that kind of thing.

“So, I thought it was a sort of magical place. And, it kind of is, when you’re up there.”

You can read our full interview with Martin here.

So far the actors received mainly positive reactions, with one fan saying Martin Compston is “fab as always” and Emily Hampshire “smashed” her new role.

 

Have you had a chance to watch The Rig yet? Or do you plan to binge-watch the new series this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

All six episodes of The Rig are now streaming on Prime Video.

You might also like…

Conversation