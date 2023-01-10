‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list for double cataracts operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list for double cataracts operation

By Lauren Taylor
January 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 6:22 pm
Elaine Rand with her daughter Marie who has been waiting for cataracts removal for over a year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Elaine Rand with her daughter Marie who has been waiting for cataracts removal for over a year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

A woman with cerebral palsy has been on the NHS waiting list for an operation for 13 months after cataracts developed in both her eyes – after initially being told she would be seen within 12 weeks.

About four years ago, Marie Rand began to notice she couldn’t see her computer clearly and a trip to her opticians confirmed both eyes were developing cataracts.

Marie, 57, who lives with her mum Elaine in Portsoy, is wheelchair-bound and depends on carers.

Around December 2021, surgeons at ARI said Marie would be able to undergo an operation to remove her cataracts and she was put on a waiting list for 12 weeks.

Over a year later, she is still waiting to find out when her operation will happen.

Her eyesight has deteriorated because of cataracts and she is now partially sighted, meaning she can no longer use her computer – which was the only thing she could do independently.

Marie wears a specially designed cap that helps her when using her computer. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Unable to see the screen or the keys, and often missing letters, Marie can’t spot mistakes and her friends no longer understand what she is typing.

This has also meant Marie can no longer go to the Boyndie center in Banff where she would work on the computer.

A cataract is a clouding of the lens inside the eye, causing eyesight to become cloudy and misty.

Surgery involves removing the cloudy lens and replacing it with an artificial one.

‘I’ve nothing to say to make her feel better’

Her mum decided to take action by saving money from her pension so Marie could get the operation privately.

After struggling to save over £5,000, Mrs Rand was shocked to learn neither the Albyn Hospital or Optical Express would accept her daughter as a patient due to her specific needs.

Now, the pair have no choice but to wait for the NHS operation.

But Mrs Rand says she would just like to have some idea of when the operation will take place to give Marie “something to hold on to”.

“Not knowing is the frustrating part of it,” she explained.

Mrs Rand tries her best to keep her daughter ‘jolly’. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

“I’d just like to know and have some idea so that I can talk to Marie and make her feel better.

“It’s to give her something to hold on to, she just feels as though it’s never going to happen.

“It is bringing me down as well because I can’t do anything for her. It’s so sad to just try and keep her jolly and happy, and bring more positive things.

“I’ve nothing to say to make her feel better, I’ve run out of things to tell her.”

‘No letters, no conversations about it, nothing at all’

According to Mrs Rand, surgeons at ARI described her daughter as “escalated priority” and she would get the operation within 12 weeks.

The 77-year-old said they haven’t heard anything from surgeons since about when the operation may happen, and no one can tell them either.

Mrs Rand said: “I’ve asked them to tell me where Marie is on the waiting list, and they’ve said she is escalated priority but we’ve had nothing; no letters, no conversations about it, nothing at all.”

The longer Marie waits for her operation, the more upset and frustrated she is getting.

Marie with her specially designed cap for using the computer. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

She said: “There are so many people suffering and anxious, and everybody is special aren’t they?

“Everybody thinks they should be done first. It does seem such a shame that other people having cataracts done at the moment are able to walk about, do things and maybe even still go to work – but Marie can’t do anything.

“She’s just sat in a wheelchair, she can’t feed herself, she can’t stand up, she can’t do anything for herself apart from the computer and that’s a real struggle now.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We cannot comment on individual cases.

“Speaking generally, in cases where patients have waited longer than expected we apologise and would assure them we are working hard to bring waiting times down.”

‘Cataracts worsen over time’

The Albyn Hospital was sent copies of her prescriptions and files, however, the Aberdeen hospital told the optician Marie would be better off staying with the NHS.

Circle Health Group, which runs the private hospital, said they could not comment on individual cases.

Determined not to give up, Mrs Rand approached Optical Express who at first said they didn’t have a lift to accommodate Marie’s wheelchair and that the procedure would need to be done in Dundee.

After agreeing to travel to Dundee, the pair were then told that Optical Express could not take on Marie as a patient because she would need to get a general anesthetic due to her cerebral palsy

A spokeswoman for Optical Express said: “We have patient suitability criteria that are deliberately cautious. While the overwhelming majority of cataract procedures do not need to be carried out under general anaesthetic, where a patient does require a general anaesthetic, we would refer them to a suitable NHS clinic.

“We do not carry out procedures under general anaesthetic in our clinics in Scotland.

“We have every sympathy for Mrs Rand and her daughter. Having to wait many months for an NHS cataract procedure is understandably stressful.

“Cataracts worsen over time, and can lead to permanent visual impairment if left untreated. We very much hope they are able to arrange suitable treatment as soon as possible.”

