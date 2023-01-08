Almost 2,000 mould inspections carried out in Aberdeen as figures surge by 12%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reports of mould in social housing in Aberdeen have increased by 12% with almost 2,000 inspections recorded.

Figures obtained by The Sunday Post show that Aberdeen City Council carried out 1,841 inspections following reports of damp or mould growth between 2021-2022.

This is a significant 12% spike in figures compared with 1,649 inspections in 2019-2020.

The Sunday Post revealed reports of damp across Scotland have increased by 20% with some even being hospitalised with breathing difficulties.

‘The council doesn’t get in touch’

In December, a mum-of-two accused Aberdeen City council of “not caring” about her and her family after local authority said they will not take a look at her mould infested flat until 2023.

The woman, 48, who did not want to be named, has lived in the council flat at Byron Court in the Northfield area of the city with her two daughters, who are aged 10 and 16, since June last year.

She said: “Even when problems are reported, nothing gets fixed, and the council doesn’t get in touch.

“I don’t understand how they can let families live in such an environment and destroy their nice dry apartments.

“I don’t know who to turn to for help because this environment is becoming harmful to the health of my children.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council responded at the time: “Tenants are encouraged to communicate directly with the council about housing matters, which will be investigated and addressed in line with existing procedures.”

Health impact of Mould

According to the NHS, mould and damp can cause a number of respiratory problems such as infections, allergies or asthma and can also affect the body’s immune system.

Inhaling or touching mould spores can create allergic reactions such as a skin rash, red eyes, sneezing, running nose or asthma attacks.

Those who already have a respiratory condition or a weakened immune system by the likes of chemotherapy are at greater risk.

Babies, elderly people and those with existing skin conditions such as eczema are also more vulnerable than others.

Death of two-year-old in

Concerns surrounding mould have intensified following the death of a two-year-old boy in Rochdale.

The coroner ruled that Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin.

Mr Abdullah had previously complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about the mould, an inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court was told.

In a statement after the hearing, the youngster’s family said: “We cannot tell you how many health professionals we’ve cried in front and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing staff we have pleaded to, expressing concern for the conditions ourselves and Awaab have been living in.

“We shouted out as loudly as we could, but despite making all of those efforts, every night we would be coming back to the same problem.”

This led to Housing Secretary Michael Gove demanding action from councils and house providers as this “must never be allowed to happen again.”