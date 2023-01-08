Almost 2,000 mould inspections carried out in Aberdeen as figures surge by 12%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Almost 2,000 mould inspections carried out in Aberdeen as figures surge by 12%

By Chloe Irvine
January 8, 2023, 2:57 pm Updated: January 8, 2023, 3:23 pm
Mould and toddler who died because of inhaling it at their flat in Rochdale
Almost 2,000 mould inspections took place in Aberdeen as figures increase by 12%. Concerns about mould have intensified following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak (pictured on the right) in Rochdale

Reports of mould in social housing in Aberdeen have increased by 12% with almost 2,000 inspections recorded.

Figures obtained by The Sunday Post show that Aberdeen City Council carried out 1,841 inspections following reports of damp or mould growth between 2021-2022.

This is a significant 12% spike in figures compared with 1,649 inspections in 2019-2020.

The Sunday Post revealed reports of damp across Scotland have increased by 20% with some even being hospitalised with breathing difficulties.

‘The council doesn’t get in touch’

In December, a mum-of-two accused Aberdeen City council of “not caring” about her and her family after local authority said they will not take a look at her mould infested flat until 2023.

The woman, 48, who did not want to be named, has lived in the council flat at Byron Court in the Northfield area of the city with her two daughters, who are aged 10 and 16, since June last year.

She said: “Even when problems are reported, nothing gets fixed, and the council doesn’t get in touch.

“I don’t understand how they can let families live in such an environment and destroy their nice dry apartments.

“I don’t know who to turn to for help because this environment is becoming harmful to the health of my children.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council responded at the time: “Tenants are encouraged to communicate directly with the council about housing matters, which will be investigated and addressed in line with existing procedures.”

Health impact of Mould

According to the NHS, mould and damp can cause a number of respiratory problems such as infections, allergies or asthma and can also affect the body’s immune system.

Inhaling or touching mould spores can create allergic reactions such as a skin rash, red eyes, sneezing, running nose or asthma attacks.

Woman with red, sore eyes
Red eyes due to reaction to mouldy conditions. Image supplied by Shutterstock

Those who already have a respiratory condition or a weakened immune system by the likes of chemotherapy are at greater risk.

Babies, elderly people and those with existing skin conditions such as eczema are also more vulnerable than others.

Death of two-year-old in

Concerns surrounding mould have intensified following the death of a two-year-old boy in Rochdale.

The coroner ruled that Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin.

Mr Abdullah had previously complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about the mould, an inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court was told.

In a statement after the hearing, the youngster’s family said: “We cannot tell you how many health professionals we’ve cried in front and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing staff we have pleaded to, expressing concern for the conditions ourselves and Awaab have been living in.

Awaab Ishak. Image supplied by Family handout/PA

“We shouted out as loudly as we could, but despite making all of those efforts, every night we would be coming back to the same problem.”

This led to Housing Secretary Michael Gove demanding action from councils and house providers as this “must never be allowed to happen again.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith
Catherine Livingstone targeted the wrong property with a hammer. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner who smashed woman's windows with hammer had gone to the wrong address

Editor's Picks

Most Commented