Flood alert issued for Stonehaven

SEPA issued a flood alert for Stonehaven due to high tides and adverse weather hitting the town this afternoon.

The environmental protection agency said the risk of high waves were expected around the time of the high tide, at 2pm today.

Wave “overtopping” was expected to affect low lying parts, particularly at Cowie Promenade.

The flood warning was removed a few hours after high tide at 4.30pm.

Residents were told to ‘remain vigilant’

Walkers braving the seafront promenade today reported getting splashed by waves at around 2pm when the tide has at its highest point.

Waves were crashing against the walkway soaking those nearby.

A spokeswoman for SEPA earlier said: “A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect low lying land, roads and properties along the coast in Stonehaven.

“Flooding impacts are expected around the time of high tide today at 2pm on Sunday January 8.”

Residents were warned to “remain vigilant”.

The spokesman continued: “Remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

“If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.”