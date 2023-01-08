Aberdeen city road closed following crash as police try to trace occupants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen city road has been closed following a crash as police attempt to trace the driver and passengers.

Police have closed off Midstocket Road in Aberdeen after a car crashed and mounted the pavement.

Several police cars were seen chasing a vehicle down the street at around 8.30pm today.

Witnesses described hearing a “crunch” and then saw someone running from the crashed car with officers chasing them.

Officers soon closed the road to allow for the vehicle to be recovered.

Teams with police dogs have been trying to track down three occupants from the crashed car.

A police spokesman said: “Police received reports of the incident at 8.33pm.

“One vehicle was involved in the crash and inquiries are still ongoing. No one has been injured.

“Police are attempting to track down three occupants who ran from the vehicle.”

The driver of the car has since been traced but it is understood officers are still searching for two passengers.