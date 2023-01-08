Aberdeen city road closed following crash as police try to trace occupants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen city road closed following crash as police try to trace occupants

By Lottie Hood
January 8, 2023, 9:37 pm Updated: January 8, 2023, 10:12 pm
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.

An Aberdeen city road has been closed following a crash as police attempt to trace the driver and passengers.

Police have closed off Midstocket Road in Aberdeen after a car crashed and mounted the pavement.

Several police cars were seen chasing a vehicle down the street at around 8.30pm today.

Witnesses described hearing a “crunch” and then saw someone running from the crashed car with officers chasing them.

The car mounted the pavement.
The road has been closed while the vehicle is being recovered.

Officers soon closed the road to allow for the vehicle to be recovered.

Teams with police dogs have been trying to track down three occupants from the crashed car.

Several police dog vans were seen parked on the street.

A police spokesman said: “Police received reports of the incident at 8.33pm.

“One vehicle was involved in the crash and inquiries are still ongoing. No one has been injured.

“Police are attempting to track down three occupants who ran from the vehicle.”

The driver of the car has since been traced but it is understood officers are still searching for two passengers.

