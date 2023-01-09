Peterhead Prison Museum shuts cafe as energy bills soar by 300%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Soaring bills have forced the closure of Peterhead Prison Museum’s cafe – with five people losing their jobs.

Operations manager Alex Geddes said it was a huge blow, both personally and for the museum itself.

The five staff made up a third of the workforce.

However, Mr Geddes stressed the five-star museum remains open and will “continue to thrive” in 2023.

He said: “Today I have had to make five members of staff redundant. The cafe was an integral part of the museum and for the people who come to visit us.

“The staff who worked at the cafe were amazing, and did an outstanding job.

“While the cafe was nice to have for visitors but it was difficult to keep it on an even keel.

“The ever increasing costs of energy, of water and the increases in food supply costs means for some time the museum has been carrying the cost of the museum.

Complaint lodged with Ofgem

“If we were to charge customers the true cost for things taking into account income and outgoings, it would mean £10 for a cup of coffee. Well, no one can afford that.

“Today, the hospitality wing has crumbled.”

He continued: “And the thing is nobody is doing anything to protect business.”

Speaking in a personal capacity, Mr Geddes suggested nationalising power companies would ease the pressure on struggling businesses.

He added: “There is no cap on what energy companies can charge us, and if we do not pay they simply switch us off.

“It has to stop. Someone needs to step in to stop it getting out of control.

“We have complained to the regulator, Ofgem, and we took their advice with our electricity provider and went back to them again. They were unable to give us any support.”

“Now that the energy suppliers know that we have had to close they have been in touch with me again to ask if there is anything they can do.”

‘We’ll continue to thrive’

Mr Geddes said: “The museum will continue to thrive, we are determined that is the case. We will survive this.

“Thank you to everyone who supports us.”

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “Ofgem’s priority is to protect consumers and ensure they pay a fair price for their energy.

“We are aware that some businesses are having problems in getting fixed rate energy deals and also that some are being asked to pay large deposits by some suppliers, amongst other concerns.

“We are working with government and stakeholders to determine if further action or assistance is needed to help businesses, in addition to looking at compliance with existing requirements.”

The news comes just a day after Clatterin’ Brig cafe on the Cairn o’ Mount road near Fettercairn shut its doors for the final times due to staffing difficulties.