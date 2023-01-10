Nearly 26,000 meals donated as part of Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nearly 26,000 meals donated as part of Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022

By Shona Gossip
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 9:33 am
Thank you! The final totals for the Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022 are in - and exceeded all expectations. Image: DC Thomson Graphics.
Thank you! The final totals for the Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022 are in - and exceeded all expectations. Image: DC Thomson Graphics.

Nearly 26,000 meals will be distributed across the north and north-east this winter thanks to you – our generous readers and listeners.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal – a collaboration between The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106 – has been a huge success, surpassing all expectations for the second year in a row.

On Christmas Eve, we revealed that 8,800kg of food – the equivalent of 20,952 meals – had already been collected as part of our six-week campaign to tackle food poverty this winter.

But we knew there was more to add to that count, with the final donations from our drop-off point at Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre to be weighed up.

Today we can reveal that thanks to your generosity, a total of 10,900kg of food has been collected for Cfine – the equivalent of an incredible 25,952 meals.

Financial donations through our JustGiving page also continued throughout the holidays, and now sit at £8,387.

This includes money raised by theatre company Ten Feet Tall’s radio production of An Aberdeen Christmas Carol, which was exclusively streamed through The P&J website after it aired on community station Shmu.

Rainbows in Pitmedden worked hard to collect for the Big Christmas Food Appeal. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Other big supporters of the Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022 were:

Sophie Morrison, development worker for Connecting with Communities – Aberdeenshire, a mobile foodbank that helps rural communities get access to food. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aid will go to local communities

We teamed up with Cfine once again for the campaign as they support foodbanks across Grampian, the Highlands and islands – ensuring your donations go to the people in your communities who need them most.

One such initiative is Connecting with Communities, which helps rural communities get access to essentials. Volunteers are needed to further expand the scheme this year.

Slow cookers, hot water bottles, grills and a kettle have also been received.

As well as collecting donations, an important part of The Big Food Appeal is highlighting the help that is available in our communities, and debunking some of the myths – and stigma – that remains around foodbanks.

With more and more people likely to need help this year due to the cost of living crisis, the P&J will continue championing the efforts of those making a difference.

If you know of a foodbank or group that should be added to our interactive map below, please e-mail livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk

Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the north or north-east

Get involved with The Big Food Appeal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat
Granite Noir Aberdeen
Check out the stellar line-up for Aberdeen's Granite Noir - from Charlie Higson to…
Staff nurses working in the corridor in the Acute Dependency Unit at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south-west London, as NHS Grampian sets out how it will respond to nursing strikes and which services will be available.
More than 100% full: NHS Grampian exceeding beds capacity in some of its hospitals
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Russell Goldie leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Russell Goldie. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Dad who left wife and daughters cowering in bathroom blames terrifying behaviour on spiked…
A crowd of ravers at the famous Pleasuredome in Skegness in the 1990s. Picture by Tristan O'Neill/Pymca/Shutterstock
Acid house in the chicken house - were you at this Aberdeenshire rave in…
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Heavy rain warning while strong winds cause travel disruption on West Coast
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme…
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
Former Buccaneer jet site at Elgin petrol station goes from two wings to four…
Dean Vannet - pro at Banchory Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Banchory Golf Club to host Evening Express Champion of Champions finals; Torphins' Greig Hutcheon…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented