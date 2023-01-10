More than 100% full: NHS Grampian exceeding beds capacity in some of its hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 100% full: NHS Grampian exceeding beds capacity in some of its hospitals

By Louise Glen
January 10, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 1:26 pm
Staff nurses working in the corridor in the Acute Dependency Unit at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south-west London, as NHS Grampian sets out how it will respond to nursing strikes and which services will be available.
NHS Grampian has said it is 100% full in some places. Image: PA

NHS Grampian has said it is nearing hospital bed capacity, and in some places going above it as the service continues to fight one of the biggest crises it has seen.

The health board says it is assessing patients needs and prioritising those who are at risk of dying.

Jillian Evans, NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence, has advised people to look at all pathways to healthcare – but said the last thing the board wanted to do was put off people seeking the care they needed.

It comes as delayed discharge statistics reach a record high for the third month in a row. 

‘Extreme levels of pressure’

NHS Grampian has said a large number of patients arriving at hospitals combined with those unable to be discharged is causing the issues.

A spokesman said: “Our used hospital bed capacity remains very high, with some areas at, near, or above 100%.

“We continue to experience an extreme level of pressure across our health care system.

“This is due to the number of acutely ill patients arriving at hospital and difficulties in discharging patients to community settings.

Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

“We are seeing an increase in the number of patients presenting with influenza, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses, who require hospital treatment as a result. The high levels of these viruses circulating in communities is also affecting our staffing levels.

“At all times, cases are triaged, with those facing life-threatening situations being seen rapidly for life-saving treatment, as an absolute priority.”

Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a statement to the public urging people to get the care they need by accessing services such as NHS Inform, community pharmacies and NHS24, rather than accessing hospital services first.

She said NHS hospitals were facing unprecedented pressure. You can track A&E waiting times using The Press & Journal’s own tracker here.

An issue of ‘flow’

Jillian Evans head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme this morning the pressure was coming from patients who were unable to be discharged from hospital.

She said: “If you look starkly at the numbers, ie the numbers of the people who have been cared for or treated in accident and emergency departments, those numbers are not higher than they have been in the last four years.

“We are not seeing a surge in demand for care in the accident and emergency department. Where we see the pressure is in finding beds for patients in the rest of the hospital and that, as we know, has a knock on effect everywhere in the system

“It is an issue of flow, that is not to take away from the fact that patients are sicker now than we have been seeing in the past.

“So, typically we are seeing sicker patients needing to be seen in hospital who are staying longer because they have multiple conditions.”

The issues are believed to be due, in part, to patients staying away from medical care during Covid, partially due to those with respiratory conditions and the ageing population of Scotland.

The number of hospital beds occupied by people who were ready to be discharged has reached a record high for the third month in a row.

Latest figures from Public Health Scotland showed the average number of beds being used by people who were awaiting a care package to leave hospital was 1,950 in November 2022.

It is now the highest figure since the current guidance came into place in July 2016 – up by 3% from October when the daily average was 1,898.

What action is being taken by the government?

  • Additional NHS 24 staff were recruited in the run up to Christmas
  • £600m extra funding for the health service was announced in October
  • The draft budget for the next financial year will include an increase of £1b in health revenue
  • More cash for health and social care partnerships – more details will be shared in today.

‘Bed blocking’ and hospital occupancy: Tracking the key numbers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat
Granite Noir Aberdeen
Check out the stellar line-up for Aberdeen's Granite Noir - from Charlie Higson to…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Russell Goldie leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Russell Goldie. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Dad who left wife and daughters cowering in bathroom blames terrifying behaviour on spiked…
A crowd of ravers at the famous Pleasuredome in Skegness in the 1990s. Picture by Tristan O'Neill/Pymca/Shutterstock
Acid house in the chicken house - were you at this Aberdeenshire rave in…
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Heavy rain warning while strong winds cause travel disruption on West Coast
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
Thank you! The final totals for the Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022 are in - and exceeded all expectations. Image: DC Thomson Graphics.
Nearly 26,000 meals donated as part of Big Christmas Food Appeal 2022

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme…
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
Former Buccaneer jet site at Elgin petrol station goes from two wings to four…
Dean Vannet - pro at Banchory Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Banchory Golf Club to host Evening Express Champion of Champions finals; Torphins' Greig Hutcheon…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented