Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow

By Chris Cromar
January 10, 2023, 1:22 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 1:38 pm
Burger King's latest Aberdeen restaurant opened last month. Image: Burger King.
Aberdonians have the chance to grab a free Whopper from Burger King tomorrow.

Aberdonians have the chance to grab a free Whopper from Burger King tomorrow.

The restaurant is celebrating the recent opening of its Berryden restaurant by given away 1,000 of its signature hamburger.

The drive-thru premises, which is at Centrepoint Retail Park on Berryden Road, opened to customers last month.

Inside the new Burger King at Berryden. Image: Burger King.

The deal will be available to Burker King app users on a first-come-first-served basis on Wednesday.

As well as the meaty Whopper, the deal also includes the plant-based Whopper.

Burger King UK chief executive, Alasdair Murdoch, said: “We know the people of Aberdeen love the great tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to another location in their neighbourhood.

“Our home – of the Whopper – is their home.”

1,000 burgers will be given away tomorrow. Image: Burger King/PA Wire.

To be eligible for the deal, customers will have to visit the Burger King website to retrieve a code and then show it to a member of staff to claim their Whopper.

As well as the new location at Berryden, Burger King has another four restaurants in Aberdeen, located at Queens Links Leisure Park, Union Square, Union Street and Wellington Road respectively.

