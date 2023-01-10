‘I didn’t know young people could have them’: Mintlaw woman opens up about suffering stroke aged 18

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east woman who suffered a stroke aged just 18 has spoken out to raise awareness among young people.

Kerri Martin was at home alone when she began to feel unwell with a headache.

She went for a lie down, but was then violently sick – prompting her to call her mum, who quickly called an ambulance.

The next thing Miss Martin remembers is waking up in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where doctors broke the news she had suffered a stroke.

She is now sharing her experiences to let other young people know of the risks, but has also been busy raising cash for the stroke unit.

‘Scared, didn’t know what was happening’

According to the NHS, those over the age of 55 are more likely to have a stroke, however, one in four strokes occur in younger people.

Research released by Stroke Association found that four in five stroke survivors “didn’t realise” they were at risk.

Now 24, Miss Martin said: “I was in the house by myself, it was a normal day, there was nothing out of the ordinary, then I started to get a really sore head.

“I went and lay in bed, then I thought ‘I need to get a paracetamol, my head isn’t getting any better’ and I started to lose my vision, I couldn’t see at all.

“Then I started to be violently sick, I tried to get in contact with my mum and she came home, then the ambulance came to the door and the last thing I can remember.”

When doctors told her she’d suffered a stroke, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was very shocked and I was scared,” she said. “I didn’t know what was happening or what was going to happen, it was really difficult.

“I always associated strokes with the older generation, I just didn’t know that young people could have them.”

‘I’m so much better’

After spending a week on the stroke unit, Miss Martin returned home where she underwent treatment to recover her mobility.

“I was in the unit for seven days, it took me about two months (to recover), when I came home physio and occupational health came and visited constantly.

“I was given exercises and daily tasks to get the movement back in my hands and my legs and get my strength back,” she said.

Miss Martin has now raised more than £2,000 for the stroke unit by creating her own scratch cards.

“I wanted to raise more money for the stroke unit because they helped me so much when I was in hospital.

“I started doing stuff like scratch cards and hotel getaways, people on Facebook would buy squares from me and now I’ve raised over £2,000.”

She has now recovered and works full-time in a restaurant.

“I’m doing really good, I’m in full-time work now, I work at a restaurant, I’m so much better.

“I’d like to thank my mum and my family for all the help that they’ve given me,” she added.