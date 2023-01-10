Dons fans told to prepare for no Aberdeen to Dundee trains for weekend trip to Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons fans told to prepare for no Aberdeen to Dundee trains for weekend trip to Hampden

By Chris Cromar
January 10, 2023, 2:50 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 4:04 pm
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen fans are being warned of rail disruption ahead of the Dons’ League Cup semi-final against Rangers in Glasgow on Sunday.

Due to engineering works taking place at the weekend, replacement buses will be in operation between the Granite City and Dundee.

ScotRail says this will result in longer journey times for those travelling, with services being busier than usual and fewer seats being available.

So far, over 13,000 Aberdeen fans have purchased tickets for the match at Hampden, with ScotRail urging them to allow more time for their journeys.

Over 13,000 Aberdeen fans will be at Hampden on Sunday. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock.

Once in Glasgow, fans will be able to take the train to Hampden for the 3pm kick-off, with the train operator putting on additional trains before and after the match.

In order to arrive in the city plenty of time before the match, including transferring from Queen Street to Central station, Aberdeen fans will be able to take the following trains, including bus replacement to Dundee):

  • 8.41am, arriving at Glasgow Queen Street 12.14pm
  • 9.32am, arriving at Glasgow Queen Street 1.15pm
  • 10.27am, arriving at Glasgow Queen Street 2.12pm

ScotRail has also confirmed queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central station before the match, as well as at Kings Park and Mount Florida at full-time, with Aberdeen fans asked to make their way home from Kings Park.

Even if the match goes to extra time and penalties, Dons fans will still have plenty of time to get back to Aberdeen, with the last train leaving Glasgow for the Granite City at 9.45pm.

Plan ahead and leave extra time

ScotRail’s Head of Customer Operations, Phil Campbell said: “We’re preparing for another big weekend of football with fans travelling to Glasgow to cheer on their team.

“To help the events run smoothly, we’ll be running as many trains as possible over the weekend, however, trains will be much busier than normal and engineering works will have an impact, so please plan ahead.

“I encourage anyone travelling this weekend to allow extra time for travel, and to minimise your need to queue, buy your tickets in advance on the ScotRail app or website.”

Aberdeen won the Scottish League Cup in 2014, their last piece of silverware.

Network Rail Scotland’s route director, Liam Sumpter added: “The multimillion-pound investment we’re making to replace life expired track along several sections of the route is essential to keeping the railway safe and reliable.

“Works of this scale are planned far in advance of football fixtures being released.

“While we appreciate that there’s never a good time for disruption on the railway, we thank fans for their understanding and advise everyone to plan ahead and allow extra time for travelling to and from the respective matches.”

If Aberdeen beat Rangers, they will play the winners of Saturday’s semi-final between Celtic and Kilmarnock, which would be their first final in the competition since 2018.

The Dons last won the League Cup in March 2014, after beating their northern rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4-2 on penalties at Celtic Park in Glasgow following a goalless 120 minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A93 closed at Braemar due to heavy snow showers
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of the north and north-east
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Robin trapped in chicken netting in Aberdeenshire skip to be released back into the…
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Five people taken to hospital following two-car crash on A947 near Macduff
The long-awaited Berryden Corridor escaped any budget reprofiling over the summer, as the council reassessed its building projects. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital following one-car crash near retail park in Aberdeen
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
'It was a superb show': Amazing pictures show swirling Northern Lights light up Scottish…
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Cairngorm Mountain 'praying' for more firm snow to boost skiing activity while mainland Europe's…
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
WIN: Dinner for two at Faffless during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and a £20 drinks…

Most Read

1
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
There will be no train services between Aberdeen and Dundee on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…

Editor's Picks