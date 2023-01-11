Aberdeenshire MP raises concerns over council’s road gritting after barrage of complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire MP raises concerns over council’s road gritting after barrage of complaints

By Chris Cromar
January 11, 2023, 12:27 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 5:38 pm
Council gritters were out during the recent cold snap. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
An Aberdeenshire MP has said he has been inundated with complaints about the state of the roads already this winter.

Andrew Bowie, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, received multiple complaints about the lack of clearing and gritting during the recent cold snap – as well as the potholes that followed.

He claimed the roads were “more treacherous” than he can ever remember and questioned if Aberdeenshire Council had changed its policies or winter treatment plans.

He said: “The weather this year has not been any worse than in previous years, yet for some reason the roads were more treacherous than I can remember. Whether this is a result of a different policy or strategy I don’t know, but it must be looked at.”

Mr Bowie has now written to the local authority, and outlined specific concerns regarding the large number of potholes that emerged in the thaw.

The MP has sought to get answers as to how much of the additional money provided by last year’s council budget for the repair and maintenance of roads has been spent or allocated.

If it has not been spent or allocated yet, he has asked the authority for reasons why.

‘Double the salt’ used in December

Mr Bowie said: “Receiving e-mails about potholes is nothing new, but over the past couple of weeks I have read a concerning number of e-mails for such a short space of time.

“Whilst I know that the issue stretches right across my constituency and beyond, the volume of complaints from Westhill, Banchory and Upper Deeside has been astonishing.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman insisted there there had been no change to policy and stressed the roads teams had actually doubled the salt usage compared to December 2021.

He said: “Our winter maintenance operation policy has not changed this season, nor has any reduced level of service been provided. In fact, we used almost double the salt tonnages in our winter treatments this December compared to December 2021.

“From December 4 to 18 across Scotland, our weather forecaster showed temperatures 1.8C below the average seen from 1991-2020. In times of severe winter weather, we work hard to prioritise our primary network before moving on to other routes. If conditions continue to impact the primary network, then it will delay treatment of other roads and footways.

“With regards the road network condition and potholes, any issues posing an immediate danger to the public are inspected and actioned within 24 hours. All other defects are inspected and repaired on a risk-based approach. We would encourage motorists and residents to report any potholes online.”

