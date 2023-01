[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-car crash partially blocked a major north-east road earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near Kintore, just after 4.30pm.

Nobody was injuried.

The northbound carriageway was closed for a short time, resulting in lengthy tailbacks.

The road has now fully reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A96 near Kintore around 4.40pm. There were no reported injuries.”