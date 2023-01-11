‘Please help us keep Rainbow Rogues open’: Aberdeenshire children’s charity fighting to survive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east children’s charity that works with some of the areas most vulnerable children is under threat due to a lack of funding.

Ellon-based Rainbow Rogues has worked with vulnerable children and their families across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire since 2005 and is just weeks away from closing its doors to families reliant on its vital services if money cannot be secured.

The pre-school children’s charity supports children with disabilities and additional support needs and does not receive any government or council funding.

Threat of closure

Specialist and inclusive sessions for children run three days a week and offer a safe-play environment. At the same time, it provides essential respite for parents, carers and siblings of children with complex needs.

The Rainbow Rogues team offers professional knowledge and lived experiences in supporting families.

The team works across educational, social, and health agencies playing an essential role in children’s pre-nursery and primary school transition phases, helping their families identify the most appropriate learning settings.

Keri Craig, charity manager, said: “We are reaching out to the communities across Aberdeen city and shire to help us keep Rainbow Rogues open.

“Covid-19 triggered many challenges for Rainbow Rogues but also highlighted the need for the services and support we provide for some of the most vulnerable families in our communities.

“Rainbow Rogues acts as a vital link between families and educational, social, and health agencies, and we help our families navigate difficult funding, training and support landscapes.

“The families that use our services trust us, enabling our team to help them make informed decisions and tackle the challenges they face.

‘Real concerns’

“Amid the cost-of-living crisis, it is difficult to ask for money, but we’re asking you to please help us keep Rainbow Rogues open for those who need us.”

Rainbow Rogues’ family support worker Kim Stewart said: “We have real concerns for the families we work with should the respite we provide stop – and the multiple channels of support we provide are no longer available to them.

“The mental health impact is a considerable worry.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so online here.