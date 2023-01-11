Schoolhill pedestrianisation works get under way in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works to make much of Schoolhill a pedestrianised area have started in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

Commuters travelling eastward from Rosemount Viaduct towards Schoolhill found themselves facing major roadworks and diversion signs today.

Aberdeen City Council crews are currently in the process of creating a new road layout in the area, which will limit it to pedestrians and cyclists only, with some exceptions.

New signs have been put up saying the area is for those on foot and those on bicycle only.

And bicycle road markings have been painted showing where cyclists should be travelling.

Where exactly is the Schoolhill pedestrianised area?

Schoolhill is being pedestrianised between its junctions with Back Wynd and Flourmill Lane — or in other words, between Boots and Upperkrust.

Access for loading for businesses will still be available between 6pm and 10am, but there will be an eastbound, one-way system for motorised vehicles in the area between Belmont Street and Flourmill Lane.

General traffic will not be allowed into the new pedestrian zone, shown in yellow on the map below, at all times.

However, access for service vehicles will be possible between 4.30pm and 11am.

Full access will still be available to all drivers going to the Harriet Street car park, and access to businesses on Flourmill Lane, such as Marischal Square, will be maintained — but drivers will need to go down Upperkirkgate via Gallowgate instead.

When will the new Schoolhill pedestrianised area actually be in place?

A spokeswoman for the council said that the “go-live date” is yet to be agreed by the local authority’s City Centre Masterplan board.

Once they have agreed this, then the date for the Schoolhill pedestrianisation zone being fully operational will be confirmed.

Signs which have been put up today have been covered up with black plastic until the new changes are fully up and running.

Why is the council doing this?

The council is creating a number of major road changes throughout Aberdeen city centre in order to create bus priority routes.

Last month, work started on these changes elsewhere in the city centre, when the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street was shut.

It is understood the council will be implementing the other planned alterations to the layout of the city centre later in January, which include new one-way systems and bus gates.

The new roads changes are being carried out under what is called an experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO), which means the council was able to start the significant overhaul before asking the public.

