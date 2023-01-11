Aberdeen teacher could be struck off after attempting to contact ex-partner following non-harassment order

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teacher will go before a watchdog next week accused of being unfit to teach after contacting a former partner following a non-harassment order being issued.

The professional, known only as “the teacher”, has been accused of multiple incidents involving his former partner between October 2015 and May 2017 while he was employed by Aberdeen City Council.

They include him leaving presents outside their home and also entering their former partner’s home and sending an “inappropriate” e-mail to them from his work address.

The school the teacher worked at has not been named.

Teacher’s court conviction

The General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) hearing comes after the teacher was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for an offence involving the same former partner.

On April 27 2018, the teacher was convicted of repeatedly defacing a piece of art created by their former partner.

This caused his ex-partner “fear and alarm” and was “aggravated by involving abuse of his ex-partner”.

The teacher was admonished in December 2018 and was issued a non-harassment order for a period of three years to prevent him from contacting them.

However, within the next month, the teacher made a friend request to his former partner on Instagram.

Due to this, it is alleged his fitness to teach is “impaired and he is unfit to teach” for breaching parts of the teaching code of professionalism and conduct.

He is due to appear before the General Teaching Council for Scotland next week in a hearing expected to last four days.