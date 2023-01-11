Multi-million-pound National Subsea Centre opens doors in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound National Subsea Centre opens doors in Aberdeen

By Ryan Duff
The centre is designed to carry out crucial research in areas including subsea engineering, artificial intelligence, data science and integrated energy. Image: RGU
A multi-million-pound National Subsea Centre (NSC) officially opened its doors in Aberdeen today as the city seeks to capitalise on the global underwater economy.

The new facility was launched by Energy Secretary Michael Matheson and Scotland Office Minister Lord Offord of Garvel.

With the global underwater economy expected to balloon from £8 billion, as of last year, to £35bn by 2035, the centre is designed to carry out crucial research in areas including subsea engineering, artificial intelligence, data science and integrated energy.

It is the result of a partnership between Robert Gordon University and the Granite City-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

The ministerial duo of Mr Matheson and Lord Offord joined industry and civic leaders to celebrate the launch.

What is the new centre for?

The NSC focuses on three strategic research programmes: transparent ocean, integrated energy and marine operations.

The Dyce facility is already working with NZTC on a number of projects, including SeaSense, which will develop technology that allows remotely-operated vehicles to work in harsh environments with low visibility.

NSC and NZTC are also working together on the latter’s Data for Net Zero project.

It aims to deliver the world’s first smart energy region by using an integrated suite of data science, visualisation and modelling tools.

NSC director John McCall said: “We already have an embedded culture of enthusiasm and curiosity at the centre.

“We use this to drive the development of smart digital and engineering technologies to enable a faster, more cost-effective and sustainable transition to a net-zero energy basin, both locally in the North Sea, and globally in other offshore energy environments.”

Political timing

Mr Matheson helped open the centre just a day after launching the Scottish Government energy strategy, which industry leaders have called a “betrayal”.

Holyrood said its new strategy was aimed at accelerating the country towards net-zero, a goal the NSC will help with.

matheson windfall tax
Michael Matheson MSP.

Mr Matheson said: “In publishing our draft energy strategy and just transition plan this week, we have set out a vision for our energy sector in a net-zero Scotland.

“We have put the Aberdeen region at the heart of this transition, ensuring it is just and fair, and makes the most of the skills and experience that have been built over the past five decades.

The National Subsea Centre can be a tremendous asset to make this vision a reality.

“It is also another important milestone in the Aberdeen City Region Deal, embodying the collaborative ethos required both to successfully deliver our national strategy for economic transformation and deliver a just transition to net-zero.”

Lord Offord said: “The north-east of Scotland has a wealth of skills and infrastructure and with investment in new technologies it (NSC) will lead the transition to the secure, sustainable net-zero energy industry our country needs.”

floating wind
Lord Offord said the project demonstrates Scotland’s commitment to renewables.

NZTC chief executive Colette Cohen said: “This collaboration reinforces Aberdeen’s position as a leader in subsea and will accelerate the research into and deployment of new technologies to tackle subsea engineering challenges, moving Scotland and our sector closer towards its net-zero targets.”