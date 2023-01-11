Man taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on a residential street in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident on Camperdown Road at around 7pm.

Two fire appliances – one from North Anderson Drive and another from the service’s central base – were sent to the scene to assist police. Crews were stood down shortly after.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, however, the extent of his injuries is unknown.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a crash involving one vehicle on Camperdown Road in Aberdeen at 6.55pm.

“Officers attended and the recovery of the vehicle has been arranged. One person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance for treatment.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We were called to assist police with an incident on Camperdown Road in Aberdeen at around 7pm.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene – one from North Anderson Drive and one from our central base.

“Crews were called back to base at 7.36pm and the incident was passed on into the hands of police.”