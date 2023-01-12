Heavy rain and winds gusting to 70mph disrupt ferries and trains but sunshine forecast in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavy rain and winds gusting to 70mph disrupt ferries and trains but sunshine forecast in Aberdeen

By Louise Glen
January 12, 2023, 6:51 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 6:52 am
CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Some ferries are cancelled and trains disrupted as wind and rain continues to batter the West Coast.

In Aberdeen the day will start with sunshine, but rain will push over from the west by late morning.

Schools are returning to normal today, after two days of strikes – and there are no schools across the region are closed today.

Ferries at risk today

  • Oban to Barra: Due to previous weather disruptions, an additional sailing will operate from Castlebay at 7am, arriving in Oban at 11.45am. Due to weather conditions a return journey will not be possible. On Friday due to the vessel being out of position, the 7am from Castlebay has been cancelled. The 1pm from Oban will operate as timetabled.

  • Tobermory to Kilchoan: Due to forecast adverse weather, service will be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.
  • Oban to Coll and Tiree:Due to forecast adverse weather there will only be one stop at Coll, arriving into Coll at 9.55am and departing at 10.10am. Berthing is not guaranteed.
  • Tayinloan to Gigha: Due to forecast weather, this service is at high possibility of disruption or cancellation at short notice from noon onward.
  • Fionnphort to Iona: Due adverse weather with strong winds and sea swell, this service will be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. The 7am sailing from Iona has been cancelled. There will a review at approximately 8am for later sailings.
  • Oban to Lismore: Due to South West winds gusting up to 57 mph, service will be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. Afternoon sailings are most at risk.
  • Mallaig to the Small Isles: Due to a navigational aid being out of place at the entrance to Muck Harbour, all sailings to Muck until further notice are liable to disruption/possible cancellation at short notice. The Mallaig – Canna service may be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice in adverse weather due to operational reasons. This is due to pier infrastructure issues.Due to a pier infrastructure issue at Eigg, this service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. Unfortunately this is outwith Calmac’s control. Due to ongoing infrastructure issues with the Isle of Rum’s Pier fender all sailings between Mallaig and Rum are liable to disruption or possible cancellation at short notice until this issue has been resolved.
  • Mallaig to Lochboisdale: Due to weather cancellations, weather permitting, an additional sailing will operate on Thursday 12. Departing Lochboisdale – 5.15am, Depart Mallaig – 9.05am.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to our routes.

“If you’ve not already done so, download our app or follow our Twitter @CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available. Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”

Trains disrupted due to heavy rain

There are two incidents affecting services on the West Coast line.

  • Glasgow Queen Street to Mallaig: Because of a speed restriction because of heavy rain disruption is expected to last until around 9am today. Trains will be delayed by up to 40minutes.
  • Services from Glasgow to Oban due at 8.35am will be terminated at Ardlui. It will no longer call at stations between Crianlarich and Oban. A mini bus will now take passengers to Dalmally and onto Oban. An additional train service has been planned to operate as shown 7.51am Dalmally to Oban due 8.35am.

To check how your train is running, see live departure and arrivals for your station. To find the best train times for your journey, use the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

Weather for today

The Met Office has said it will be a dry start for many today, with rain heading towards the east.

  • Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray: A dry and sunny start to the day before a band of rain pushes in from the west by late morning. This clears into the afternoon to leave scattered blustery showers behind. Some snow on hills. Maximum temperature 7C.
  • Highlands and Western Isles: Dry to start but a band of rain pushing in from the west through the morning, falling as snow on hills. This followed by frequent blustery showers into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 6C.
  • Orkney and Shetland: Scattered showers across Orkney and Shetland today, however there will be a good deal of dry and sunny conditions in between. Winds increasing during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 5C.
  • Oban and North Argyll: Dry to start but a band of rain pushing in from the west through the morning. This followed by frequent blustery showers into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 8C.

Editor's Picks