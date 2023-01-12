Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Stagecoach bus has got stuck in a narrow street in Huntly’s town centre.

The Aberdeen-bound left Elgin at 9.40am but when turning into its stop in Huntly became stuck at the junction between Deveron Street and Chapel Street.

Pictures online show the Number 10 bus on the pavement, right up to the stop sign against the wall.

A window was smashed and a tyre was damaged due to the collision.

It is not clear how long the bus was stuck at the junction, but all the passengers got off and were told to wait for the next one.

Main road blocked by cones

The bus was dropping off passengers at Huntly bus station but was forced to take a difference route as cones had blocked off the main road into the town square.

A passenger who did not want to be named told The Press and Journal: “The driver was not at fault. The poor driver did his best for the bus and the passengers.

“The person at fault was whoever laid out those cones.

“I am thinking about writing to Stagecoach because I don’t think that driver should be penalised in any way.”

The passenger said on their return trip back to Elgin at around 3pm they noticed the stuck bus has been moved.

But on the return journey the bus took an alternative route to the first bus.

‘One of Huntly’s narrowest roads’

Hundreds of people have reacted to a photo of the incident online, with several criticising the driver’s decision to take that route.

Tyler Mcneill questioned why the driver had chosen to go down “one of the narrowest roads in Huntly.”

Keith Adam wrote: “Interesting choice of alternative route, can barely get a transit down that street some days.”

Huntly roads a ‘nightmare’

Other commenters were more sympathetic to the driver’s situation.

Archie Gordon wrote: “Don’t think this is a joking matter the bus drivers do a magnificent job. Huntly is a nightmare sometimes.”

Sylvia Reid posted: “Whenever I’m on a bus to Aberdeen from Fochabers, I’m amazed at the skill of the drivers managing to manoeuvre through Huntly’s narrow streets and sharp corners, not to mention badly parked cars.

“I’m surprised that accidents don’t happen more often.”

A Stagecoach Bluebird spokeswoman said: “One of our vehicles operating on the 10 service was involved in a minor collision on Deveron Street, Huntly around 10:50am on Thursday.

“We are pleased to report there were no injuries or significant damage as a result.”