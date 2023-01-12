Aboyne welcomes King Charles in his first public appearance since release of Prince Harry’s book

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the Aboyne and District Men’s Shed hope today’s visit from King Charles will encourage more people to get involved in community projects.

The King met members and representatives of a number of north-east charities at the new Aboyne Community Shed.

It is his first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare earlier this week.

Although owned and used by the Men’s Shed, the space is open to the whole community with several different groups meeting there on a weekly basis.

Those in attendance today said they hoped His Majesty would help to shine a light on all that is available to the Aboyne community and beyond – an area very close to his own heart.

Aboyne gives warm welcome to King Charles despite cold weather

Despite the frosty weather, dozens of people gathered for the King’s arrival, with some dog walkers even taking a detour to catch a glimpse of him.

Upon arrival, Charles took some time to greet those in the crowd, shaking their hands and patting their dogs, as Pipe Major James Cooper played Scotland the Brave.

Once inside, he toured the workshop and met some members of the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Men’s Shed – watching a demonstration of some of their wood and stone crafting before enjoying a fly cup with them and hearing about their experiences of the group.

Charles was gifted one of the handmade wooden boxes crafted in the workshop and also received a book of Scot’s poetry.

Peter Vermeulen, who coordinates the groups who use the community shed, said they were all proud the King had made the time to come and visit.

“It’s really brilliant that we managed to get all these charities here and the fact the shed was chosen is incredible,” he said. “It’s only going to help us. The community shed is for the community but sometimes it’s difficult to get that across to the people who really need it.

“The Men’s Shed is downstairs and then there’s a multitude of activities available upstairs. Hopefully this visit will help get that information across to local folk – we just want people to come along and knock on the door, and maybe we can help them.”

Support across Aberdeenshire

Upstairs in the community shed, representatives from charities across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire waited in anticipation for the King to come and meet them all.

He was met with enthusiastic applause upon entering the room and then spent some time hearing about each of the charities, many of which work together to support people across the region.

Charles learned about the work of Cromar Food Waste, Gordon Rural Action, Homestart Deeside, Alford and Strathdon and Number One, Banchory, which involved a look around the building’s specially-designed teaching kitchen.

Julie Cooper and Leah Bruce from Homestart offered Charles a paper crown for his coronation which he “politely declined”.

Ms Cooper said: “He asked questions about how long we’ve been here and what we do. He was very genuinely interested, and asked if any of our families have come back to volunteer for us, which they have.”

Ms Bruce added: “And he told us to pass on our kindest wishes to all the families and volunteers. It’s just been an amazing platform to show what we, and all the other charities, do.”

‘Very impressed’ by plaque

Charles then spoke to Mid-Deeside Community Trust, which is also based in the community shed, and was heard describing their fundraising efforts to buy three mini-buses as “fantastic”.

Aboyne Fareshare, Young at Heart Deeside, Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, Alford Car Transport Services and Cfine were also invited along to share the work they do in the community.

Fiona Rae, chief executive of Cfine, said: “It’s a real honour to be invited, and for all these charities who are undertaking such important work throughout the Shire to be brought together, is great.

“A number of organisations here, we work in partnership with, so it’s nice to have everyone in the same room and have that connection. And for King Charles to take this time to visit is really important and highlights to him how much is going on in the area.”

Charles took the time to talk to every group for several minutes – asking questions about the support the charities provide and sharing a laugh with representatives.

Before departing, he unveiled a wooden plaque commemorating the visit, which was handmade in the Men’s Shed workshop, and signed the visitor’s book.

The room broke into applause when the plaque was revealed, with Charles saying he was “very impressed” with the design.

The King’s love of Deeside

Even more people were gathered waiting outside the building to wave him off as he left Aboyne to head back to Balmoral Castle.

Among them was Simon Murray, a former military officer and part of the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.

The 48-year-old was joined by his dog, Lena, and spoke of the King’s love of Deeside.

He said: “The people here have a sense of duty to protect his peace and quiet, we see members of the royal family quite a lot in the area, especially in Ballater.

“Charles is also the patron of Braemar MRT, as was his father before him, so I’ve met him a few times now. It’s a privilege for him to be here today.”