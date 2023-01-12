Aboyne welcomes King Charles in his first public appearance since release of Prince Harry’s book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aboyne welcomes King Charles in his first public appearance since release of Prince Harry’s book

By Ellie Milne
January 12, 2023, 1:51 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 3:43 pm
King Charles stands laughing during his visit to Aboyne Men's Shed
King Charles during his visit to Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, where he met members and saw their crafting skills. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Members of the Aboyne and District Men’s Shed hope today’s visit from King Charles will encourage more people to get involved in community projects.

The King met members and representatives of a number of north-east charities at the new Aboyne Community Shed.

It is his first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare earlier this week.

Although owned and used by the Men’s Shed, the space is open to the whole community with several different groups meeting there on a weekly basis.

Those in attendance today said they hoped His Majesty would help to shine a light on all that is available to the Aboyne community and beyond – an area very close to his own heart.

Aboyne gives warm welcome to King Charles despite cold weather

Despite the frosty weather, dozens of people gathered for the King’s arrival, with some dog walkers even taking a detour to catch a glimpse of him.

King Charles stands in front of members of the public in Aboyne. He is wearing a kilt and grinning while talking to a dog walker, whose dog appears to be sniffing the King.
A crowd gathered to greet King Charles as he arrived in Aboyne – including some four-legged fans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Upon arrival, Charles took some time to greet those in the crowd, shaking their hands and patting their dogs, as Pipe Major James Cooper played Scotland the Brave.

Once inside, he toured the workshop and met some members of the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Men’s Shed – watching a demonstration of some of their wood and stone crafting before enjoying a fly cup with them and hearing about their experiences of the group.

Charles was gifted one of the handmade wooden boxes crafted in the workshop and also received a book of Scot’s poetry.

King Charles stands at the head of a wooden work bench, resting his hands on the table while in conversation with members of the Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Men's Shed.
During his tour, the King chatted with members of the Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Men’s Shed and watched them as they worked. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Peter Vermeulen, who coordinates the groups who use the community shed, said they were all proud the King had made the time to come and visit.

“It’s really brilliant that we managed to get all these charities here and the fact the shed was chosen is incredible,” he said. “It’s only going to help us. The community shed is for the community but sometimes it’s difficult to get that across to the people who really need it.

“The Men’s Shed is downstairs and then there’s a multitude of activities available upstairs. Hopefully this visit will help get that information across to local folk – we just want people to come along and knock on the door, and maybe we can help them.”

His Majesty The King looked at some of the work members of the Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Men’s Shed had produced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Support across Aberdeenshire

Upstairs in the community shed, representatives from charities across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire waited in anticipation for the King to come and meet them all.

He was met with enthusiastic applause upon entering the room and then spent some time hearing about each of the charities, many of which work together to support people across the region.

King Charles heard about the Cromar Food Waste Project. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Charles learned about the work of Cromar Food Waste, Gordon Rural Action, Homestart Deeside, Alford and Strathdon and Number One, Banchory, which involved a look around the building’s specially-designed teaching kitchen.

Julie Cooper and Leah Bruce from Homestart offered Charles a paper crown for his coronation which he “politely declined”.

Ms Cooper said: “He asked questions about how long we’ve been here and what we do. He was very genuinely interested, and asked if any of our families have come back to volunteer for us, which they have.”

King Charles talking with Julie Cooper and Leah Bruce from Homestart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Ms Bruce added: “And he told us to pass on our kindest wishes to all the families and volunteers. It’s just been an amazing platform to show what we, and all the other charities, do.”

‘Very impressed’ by plaque

Charles then spoke to Mid-Deeside Community Trust, which is also based in the community shed, and was heard describing their fundraising efforts to buy three mini-buses as “fantastic”.

Aboyne Fareshare, Young at Heart Deeside, Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, Alford Car Transport Services and Cfine were also invited along to share the work they do in the community.

His Majesty spoke with Cfine chief executive Fiona Rae about the charity’s efforts to support those facing food poverty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Fiona Rae, chief executive of Cfine, said: “It’s a real honour to be invited, and for all these charities who are undertaking such important work throughout the Shire to be brought together, is great.

“A number of organisations here, we work in partnership with, so it’s nice to have everyone in the same room and have that connection. And for King Charles to take this time to visit is really important and highlights to him how much is going on in the area.”

The King enjoyed a cup of tea with Men’s Shed members. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Charles took the time to talk to every group for several minutes – asking questions about the support the charities provide and sharing a laugh with representatives.

Before departing, he unveiled a wooden plaque commemorating the visit, which was handmade in the Men’s Shed workshop, and signed the visitor’s book.

The room broke into applause when the plaque was revealed, with Charles saying he was “very impressed” with the design.

King Charles signed the visitor book after unveiling the commemorative plaque. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The King’s love of Deeside

Even more people were gathered waiting outside the building to wave him off as he left Aboyne to head back to Balmoral Castle.

Among them was Simon Murray, a former military officer and part of the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.

The 48-year-old was joined by his dog, Lena, and spoke of the King’s love of Deeside.

He said: “The people here have a sense of duty to protect his peace and quiet, we see members of the royal family quite a lot in the area, especially in Ballater.

“Charles is also the patron of Braemar MRT, as was his father before him, so I’ve met him a few times now. It’s a privilege for him to be here today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
James Anderson demanded our photographer to delete his picture as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
The A93 Aberdeen to Perth road is closed between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
A93 closed at Braemar due to heavy snow showers
Snow and ice has been causing widespread disruption across the north and north-east as motorists endure difficult driving conditions. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of the north and north-east
The robin was discovered entangled in a skip on Monday in the village of New Deer. Image: New Arc.
Robin trapped in chicken netting in Aberdeenshire skip to be released back into the…
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A947 Banff to Turriff road near to CC Powell shortly after midday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Five people taken to hospital following two-car crash on A947 near Macduff
The long-awaited Berryden Corridor escaped any budget reprofiling over the summer, as the council reassessed its building projects. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital following one-car crash near retail park in Aberdeen
The Northern Lights swirling above Lossie beach. Image: Joanna Barnes / Above & Beyond Captures.
'It was a superb show': Amazing pictures show swirling Northern Lights light up Scottish…
A busy windy day at Cairngorm Mountain in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Cairngorm Mountain 'praying' for more firm snow to boost skiing activity while mainland Europe's…
Inside Faffless. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WIN: Dinner for two at Faffless during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and a £20 drinks…

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
Banchory Schools 1989-02-21 Banchory Primary School ©AJL 21 February 1989 "Evening Express photographer Nick Anderson found these primary 2 pupils of Banchory Primary School, Alison Culshaw (left) and Danielle Harkes having a bit of a giggle as they try on hats during his visit." Used: EE 23/02/1989
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…

Editor's Picks