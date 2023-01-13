Councillors scrap plans for new 120-space nursery in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councillors scrap plans for new 120-space nursery in Aberdeen’s west end

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
January 13, 2023, 3:30 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 3:37 pm
An artist's impression of the proposed nursery at Craigton Road, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Plans to build a new nursery with a capacity for 120 youngsters on Aberdeen’s Craigton Road have been refused by councillors following a narrow vote.

Drum Real Estate Investment and KingsWellies Nursery wanted to build the new facility on land next to the Northcote Lodge Care Home.

However, there were some concerns about developing the site as it sits within the green belt and on land designated as Green Space Network.

It is also located in the Pitfodels Conservation Area.

The site of the proposed new nursery on Craigton Road, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View

New Aberdeen nursery needed to help meet ongoing demand

Director of KingsWellies Nursery, Kerry Robertson, said the new facility would help Aberdeen City Council provide 1,140 hours of free childcare.

KingsWellies Nursery currently operates from the Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells.

But Ms Robertson said a second location was needed as it has “consistently” been fully booked since it opened in 2015.

It was hoped that the proposed nursery would help alleviate increasing demand at KingsWellies Nursery as it currently has 127 children on its waiting list. Image: KingWellies Nursery

The nursery receives numerous calls every week from families looking to secure a place for their child and it currently has 127 on its waiting list.

A further 79 requests were received between June and October 2022 with 37 submitted after the Christmas break.

Ms Robertson believed the proposed site was “well placed” as most of the families on its waiting list live nearby.

She added the new nursery would have created jobs for 45 full and part-time staff.

Development would impact wildlife and care home next door

But council planners recommended the plan be refused.

They said the development could erode the “character and function” of the green space network and could impact existing habitats.

While they didn’t dispute the need for a new nursery, they were concerned that agreeing it could “undermine the value” of green belt and set a precedent for future developments.

The application also attracted multiple objections from worried locals.

An early site plan shows the proposed layout of the nursery site next to the Northcote Lodge Care Home. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Braeside and Mannofield Community Council said the area is “protected and valuable as an amenity for the local community”.

They also believed it would result in the loss of habitat and an increase in traffic.

Meanwhile, 13 local residents submitted their opposition to the plans.

Carolyn Sinclair said the area was a “haven” for deer, foxes and other wildlife.

While Douglas Fiddes said the development would have a “significant” impact on the neighbouring care home.

He said that construction would disturb residents and could cause harm to their health.

‘Significant’ issues with site

The application was considered by the city council’s planning committee yesterday.

Convener, councillor Desmond Bouse, who is a member of the education committee, had “significant” issues with the proposed site.

He said: “I totally recognise the need for additional nursery provision, but it’s about this site in particular.

Planning committee convener councillor Desmond Bouse backed the recommendation to refuse the nursery plan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It is significantly removed from the existing residential area and I have concerns that many people making their way to this site will do so by car which will significantly increase traffic in the area.”

He also believed the development would “impact negatively” the characteristics of the conservation area.

‘We’ve got to make these provisions’

However, councillor Alison Alphonse believed it was the “right site” and urged the committee to approve the plan.

She explained: “We’ve got 1,000 new build houses in Cults and 4,000 in Countesswells, these people will need nursery provision.

“People need to get to work and it will be local children who will use this facility.”

It had been suggested that access to the nursery would be provided via the existing entrance to the care home on Craigton Road

She was backed by councillor Marie Boulton who added: “We’ve got the Scottish Government with their 1140 hours per child – we’ve got to make these provisions.

“Provisions in a nice, clean outdoor area with fresh air where the children can mix with the old people next door can bring a real vitality to that part.”

The matter went to a vote which resulted in a tie, leaving councillor Bouse to refuse it with his casting vote.

Editor's Picks