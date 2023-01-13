Councillors scrap plans for new 120-space nursery in Aberdeen’s west end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build a new nursery with a capacity for 120 youngsters on Aberdeen’s Craigton Road have been refused by councillors following a narrow vote.

Drum Real Estate Investment and KingsWellies Nursery wanted to build the new facility on land next to the Northcote Lodge Care Home.

However, there were some concerns about developing the site as it sits within the green belt and on land designated as Green Space Network.

It is also located in the Pitfodels Conservation Area.

New Aberdeen nursery needed to help meet ongoing demand

Director of KingsWellies Nursery, Kerry Robertson, said the new facility would help Aberdeen City Council provide 1,140 hours of free childcare.

KingsWellies Nursery currently operates from the Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells.

But Ms Robertson said a second location was needed as it has “consistently” been fully booked since it opened in 2015.

The nursery receives numerous calls every week from families looking to secure a place for their child and it currently has 127 on its waiting list.

A further 79 requests were received between June and October 2022 with 37 submitted after the Christmas break.

Ms Robertson believed the proposed site was “well placed” as most of the families on its waiting list live nearby.

She added the new nursery would have created jobs for 45 full and part-time staff.

Development would impact wildlife and care home next door

But council planners recommended the plan be refused.

They said the development could erode the “character and function” of the green space network and could impact existing habitats.

While they didn’t dispute the need for a new nursery, they were concerned that agreeing it could “undermine the value” of green belt and set a precedent for future developments.

The application also attracted multiple objections from worried locals.

Braeside and Mannofield Community Council said the area is “protected and valuable as an amenity for the local community”.

They also believed it would result in the loss of habitat and an increase in traffic.

Meanwhile, 13 local residents submitted their opposition to the plans.

Carolyn Sinclair said the area was a “haven” for deer, foxes and other wildlife.

While Douglas Fiddes said the development would have a “significant” impact on the neighbouring care home.

He said that construction would disturb residents and could cause harm to their health.

‘Significant’ issues with site

The application was considered by the city council’s planning committee yesterday.

Convener, councillor Desmond Bouse, who is a member of the education committee, had “significant” issues with the proposed site.

He said: “I totally recognise the need for additional nursery provision, but it’s about this site in particular.

“It is significantly removed from the existing residential area and I have concerns that many people making their way to this site will do so by car which will significantly increase traffic in the area.”

He also believed the development would “impact negatively” the characteristics of the conservation area.

‘We’ve got to make these provisions’

However, councillor Alison Alphonse believed it was the “right site” and urged the committee to approve the plan.

She explained: “We’ve got 1,000 new build houses in Cults and 4,000 in Countesswells, these people will need nursery provision.

“People need to get to work and it will be local children who will use this facility.”

She was backed by councillor Marie Boulton who added: “We’ve got the Scottish Government with their 1140 hours per child – we’ve got to make these provisions.

“Provisions in a nice, clean outdoor area with fresh air where the children can mix with the old people next door can bring a real vitality to that part.”

The matter went to a vote which resulted in a tie, leaving councillor Bouse to refuse it with his casting vote.

You can watch the planning committee debate here.