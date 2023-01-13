Aberdeen University issues content warning on 1911 Russian ballet which depicts death of a puppet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University issues content warning on 1911 Russian ballet which depicts death of a puppet

By Cameron Roy
January 13, 2023, 7:05 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 7:52 pm
Petrushka being performed at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko/ Shutterstock.
Petrushka being performed at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko/ Shutterstock.

Aberdeen University has issued yet another content warning – this time over a ballet that depicts the death of a puppet.

The 1911 Russian ballet Petrushka has been given a content warning due to the “potentially distressing” nature of an on-stage death in the show.

It tells the story of a trio of magical puppets who have been brought to life but ends in tragedy after a character is killed in a fight over the ballerina.

However, the content warning does state that “the character in question is actually a puppet”, according to the university’s Ballets Russes music module, which was seen by the Telegraph.

An Aberdeen University professor has defended the policy, arguing students need to be warned about “distressing material” while stressing it is not “censorship”.

Stravinsky’s 1913 ballet and orchestral concert The Rite of Spring has also been issued with a content warning due to its conclusion of a “young woman dancing herself to death”.

Aberdeen University students are supporting the practice of issuing content warnings.

These latest content warnings have been issued in line with Aberdeen University’s long-running policy.

In April 2021, Aberdeen University Student Council voted for trigger warnings in lectures to protect students from a series of potentially unwanted references.

A survey carried out in June last year by the Higher Education Policy Institute showed record numbers of students supporting restrictions on speech that causes offense.

What else has Aberdeen University issued warnings over?

There have been several other instances of Aberdeen University issuing content warnings, including:

The repeated content warnings have drawn both criticism and praise from commentators in the media.

Why does Aberdeen University issue content warnings?

In a post on Aberdeen University’s website on Wednesday, Professor Timothy C. Baker from the School of Language, Literature, Music and Visual Culture explained why content warnings are used and how they benefit students.

He wrote while it is important for education to include “contentious and challenging material”, students should be informed in advance about “potentially distressing material or issues”.

In his essay, he also mentions several studies to back up his claim that warnings make students better prepared to engage in discussion.

The Sir Duncan Rice Library at Aberdeen University has a wide collection of rare and historic books for students. Image: Colin Rennie.

He also rejects claims of “censorship” by writing that due to the warnings on A Girl is a Half-formed Thing by Eimear McBride, students are given the choice between that text and Anna Burns’s Milkman.

This is due to it containing similar themes, but Mr Bakes writes it is “not in any sense an easier read”.

He also differentiates between “trigger warnings”, which would apply specifically to students with post-traumatic stress disorder, and far more broadly applying “content warnings”.

However, not all academics seem to agree with Mr Baker.

Other published research has suggested trigger warnings have “little or no benefit” in protecting people from potentially disturbing content, and in some cases, “may make things worse”.

Press & Journal columnist Catherine Deveney wrote in September that the rise in University trigger warnings has trivialised mental health issues.

Aberdeen University: ‘We have never had any complaints’

Regarding the most recent content warnings, Aberdeen University said these notes were issued in the last academic year and have since been revised “in line with our process of regularly reviewing content warnings”.

A spokesman said: “Students are informed about the content of texts so we can explore controversial topics that could otherwise be difficult to address in an inclusive and supportive environment.

“Our guidelines on content warnings were developed in collaboration with student representatives and we have never had any complaints about them – on the contrary students have expressed their admiration for our approach.

Aberdeen University has attracted lots of media attention over its content warning policy. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

“We are an international university with students from over 130 countries and as such there is a wide range of cultural diversity with students sometimes reading in a second, or third language.

“Our content warnings reflect the fact that every student is different, and do not seek to tell them what they should or should not find challenging.”

‘Much ado about nothing’

SNP MSP for Aberdeen Central, Kevin Stewart, said: “I personally see no harm in a content warning and the fact it seems no actual student at Aberdeen is bothered by it says it all really.

Christmas bonus payment
Kevin Stewart MSP believes the practice is similar to content warnings on television. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

“We have age restrictions on films or a content warning before a television programme, neither of which so much as raise an eyebrow when used.

“If I’m honest I find this kind of argument tiresome and much ado about nothing.”

