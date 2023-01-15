Tributes pour in for Aberdeen ‘music legend’ Sandy Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen singer Sandy Davidson is being remembered as a “true gentleman” and a “wonderful entertainer” following his death.

Alexander Davidson, known professionally as Sandy, performed in venues across Aberdeen, including the Dutch Mill, JamJar and the Beach Ballroom, keeping crowds entertained for decades.

Mr Davidson grew up in the Aberdeen area having attended Hilton Academy when he was a boy.

As well as being a well-loved solo singer in the Granite City, he was a former member of The Facells.

He was also known in the area for encouraging young performers in their careers as well as performing on-stage himself.

Mr Davidson also raised thousands of pounds for local organisations and healthcare facilities through his Christmas shows.

Elite Promotions confirmed the news of his death on Facebook last night.

The post read: “Sad news that a huge Aberdeen music legend has passed away. Sandy Davidson, what an entertainer and what a great guy.

“Thinking of Helen and their family and friends at this time.”

The Dutch Mill Hotel, a regular venue of Mr Davidson’s also posted a tribute on their Facebook.

It read: “All of us at The Dutch Mill are saddened to hear of the passing of Sandy Davidson. He created so many great times for so many people.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

‘One of the nicest guys I have ever met’

Hundreds including friends and fans alike have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the Aberdeen singer.

Many described him as a “legend” who “brought joy to everyone with his wonderful voice and humour”.

Kenny Luke wrote: “Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Worked with Sandy on a few occasions, a top gentleman and wonderful entertainer.

“My thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace my friend.”

Linda Stewart said: “You will always be in the hearts of everyone who ever knew you and had you as a friend.”

Diane Curran recalled the “beautiful” memories of him throughout the years.

She said: “So sad, so very sad. For me, Sandy created many incredible, beautiful memories throughout the years.

“He brought joy to everyone with his wonderful voice and humour. RIP Mr Music Man you are a legend.”

Irene Johnston commented: “So sad to hear of your passing. My heartfelt condolences to Helen and family.

“One of the nicest guys I have ever met, you will be sorely missed.”