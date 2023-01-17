Magic – and lucky red headscarf – for Scottish Ballet rising star’s Snow Queen debut in Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Magic – and lucky red headscarf – for Scottish Ballet rising star’s Snow Queen debut in Aberdeen and Inverness

By Scott Begbie
Scottish Ballet dancer Rishan Benjamin tackles the biggest role of her career when theThe Snow Queen arrives in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.
Scottish Ballet dancer Rishan Benjamin tackles the biggest role of her career when theThe Snow Queen arrives in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.

Dancer Rishan Benjamin is hoping to work magic – with some help from her lucky red head scarf – when she makes her debut in the “biggest role of her career” as The Snow Queen in Scottish Ballet’s hugely popular work.

The rising dance star will step out in the principal role at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen this week and at Eden Court in Inverness next, and can’t wait to thrill audiences in both venues.

“I’ve got my debut as the Snow Queen in Aberdeen, which I’m extremely excited about,” said Rishan, who joined Scottish Ballet in 2018 after training at London’s Central School Of Ballet.

The Snow Queen, arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen and Eden Court in Inverness, is a magical offering from Scottish Ballet. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.

“I’d say I’m more excited than nervous because it’s a huge part, probably the biggest role I’ve ever done in my career.”

Rishan will wear lucky red headscarf for Aberdeen and Inverness shows

She will be turning to a pre-show ritual before her performances in both Aberdeen and Inverness – wearing her trusty red headscarf for at least an hour beforehand for “extra luck”.

“I’ve had to replace my old red headscarf with a new one because it got a bit rusty, but it’s something I have to do before each show. It’s sort of automatic, I have it in my bag and just chuck it on. It’s mainly to keep my hair neat, but it does give me some good luck.”

Rishan, however, isn’t just depending on luck for her role as the icy villain at the heart of the story.

Rishan Benjamin during rehearsals for The Snow Queen, to prepare for the biggest role of her career so far when Scottish Ballet’s work arrives in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.

“I’ve been doing extra work behind the scenes, like cardio, strength and condition work just to make sure I’m strong and the stamina is up to scratch for the role because it is quite demanding in terms of stamina and technical difficulty,” she said.

The Snow Queen, choreographed by Chris Hampson, CEO and artistic director of Scottish Ballet, is a reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic story, which was also the inspiration for Disney’s Frozen. So is Rishan channelling her inner Elsa for the role?

“To be completely honest, no. Only because she has some kind of innocence and with this Snow Queen, for my version, I’m going with sassy evil – although she does have a soft side,” said the dancer.

Rishan will channel her ‘inner sassiness’ for Snow Queen role

As well as the rigours of dancing, acting plays a massive role in portraying the Snow Queen and Rishan has been putting in the hours to get it just right before she appears in two performances at His Majesty’s and two at Eden Court.

Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen was first performed in 2019 and has been ‘augmented and deepened’ for its return to His Majesty’s Theatre and Eden Court. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.

“I just turn on my inner sassiness, because I quite like to be sassy on stage. So when I’m rehearsing or even at home, I’ll sometimes sit down and listen to the music and automatically start going through certain sessions acting-wise,” she said.

“I’ll look in the mirror and practice some facial expressions and play through sections to genuinely act as if I were the Snow Queen.”

The current tour of The Snow Queen has seen some tweaks to the ballet that premiered in 2019, to widespread acclaim from audiences and critics. Chris has “augmented and deepened” both the storytelling and magical elements.

Rishan, says the end result – with the music of Rimsky-Korsakov – is a magical experience for audiences.

“It’s something you’ve never seen before,” she said. “It’s different choreography, it’s not the classics, it has a modern twist and this time round Chris has changed up the choreography. You get a little bit of everything with the Snow Queen.”

Rishan Benjamin feels ‘privileged and lucky’ to be with Scottish Ballet

Rishan said dancing became her passion when she was around 16 years old and was determined to become a ballet dancer.

“It’s not often you get to do your passion as a job or career, so why not?” she said.

“Dance just comes naturally for me. I enjoy music, I’m a very active person and I just enjoy moving my body. I dance a lot at home, if it’s not ballet, I’m popping and locking in my room in front of a mirror. I just need to feel active and ballet does that for me.”

And she has loved her time with Scottish Ballet having been invited to join our national dance company after being auditioned by Chris at her school in London.

Rishan Benjamin behind the scenes for Scottish Ballet’s offering from last season, The Scandal At Mayerling. Now she’s heading back to Aberdeen and Inverness with The Snow Queen.  Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.

“It has been great. It’s been a smooth sailing run for me and I’m very privileged and lucky with a lot of things I have achieved and the opportunities I’ve been given in the time I’ve been here,” said Rishan.

Her best experience has been dancing the role of Swanhilda, in Scottish Ballet’s recent remarkable reworking of Coppelia.

“That was a surreal experience. I can’t even fully describe it. It’s something I never thought I would feel on stage, but I did.”

Rishan will be returning to the world of Coppelia almost as soon as the curtain falls on The Snow Queen when the ballet has a run at Sadler’s Wells in March.

Rishan Benjamin on the set of Coppelia, which she describes as a surreal experience. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.

Rishan ready to ‘tear up’ after her debut at HMT and Eden Court

And as for her ultimate ambition, Rishan – a self-confessed perfectionist – has a clear and singular aim.

“My ultimate ambition would be to get my technique to a standard where I’m actually satisfied with it. Not that it’s bad, but I’m quite hard on myself. I know what I want to see from myself.”

And dancing The Snow Queen in Aberdeen and Inverness will be a big step towards that.

So how will she feel when she steps off stage as the curtain comes down on her big debut?

“I’ll probably tear up a little bit. I don’t normally, I’m not a crier. But I think with this role because it’s so huge, probably the biggest one of my career so far, I will probably get quite emotional, but also quite fulfilled.”

A scene from The Snow Queen, Scottish Ballet’s acclaimed work heading for His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen and Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.

How to get tickets for The Snow Queen at HMT and Eden Court

Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Wednesday January 18 to Saturday January 21. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

The Snow Queen will be at Eden Court in Inverness from Wednesday January 25 to Saturday January 28. For more information and tickets visit eden-court.co.uk

