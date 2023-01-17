Top cop says ‘creative solutions’ needed to keep youths from causing trouble in Aberdeen – but parents must act too

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The north-east’s top cop says “creative solutions” are needed to keep youths from causing trouble in the heart of Aberdeen – rather than police action.

Divisional commander Graeme Mackie addressed Aberdeen City Council today on rising concerns about young people causing mayhem.

It comes just days after we revealed chaotic scenes of teenagers scrapping in the newly refurbished Union Terrace Gardens.

As the fracas unfolded, other visitors made for the exits to avoid the unsavoury scenes in the attraction recently reopened after a £30 million makeover.

Ch Supt Mackie argued that “diversionary action” is needed, suggesting offering youngsters more to do in the city centre would reduce the problem.

He also raised concerns that Aberdeen’s “prestigious” purple flag accreditation – awarded only to the safest of city centres – could be at risk if the problem continues.

But the police chief urged parents to “take responsibility” for the actions of their children too.

‘There just needs to be something there for them’

The Town House talks centred largely around the issue of anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

Ch Supt Mackie referenced the recent “well-publicised incidents” but said the kids involved could be kept out of trouble if only “diversionary activities” were available.

He said: “They are there for a reason – the city centre is an exciting place to come when you’re a young person.

“There just needs to be something there for them.

“We need to look at working with the council, youth workers, community wardens and young people to identify diversionary activities.

“We want to welcome young people into our city centre, but we need to provide something for everybody.”

And he added: “Parents need to take responsibility for their children too, and understand what they are doing.”

Successful example of dealing with anti-social youths in Aberdeen

Ch Supt Mackie hailed a success story from Mastrick, where problems were dealt with via the creation of a youth hub beside the Tesco supermarket.

As a result of the initiative, complaints to the police dropped from 600 in 2019/20 to just 11 in the following year.

“This is the sort of thinking we need to apply to all problems like this,” he added.

“It must be considered from all perspectives, we can never police our way out of anti-social behaviour involving young people.”

Is free bus travel to blame?

It comes at a time when efforts to regenerate the stagnating city centre are ramping up, while residents have told us they often feel intimidated when heading into town.

At a crunch summit on the future of Union Street last November, a new scheme offering free bus travel for young people was blamed for some of the issues.

Local area commander for the city centre, David Paterson, said youths from as far as Tayside were descending on Aberdeen to cause trouble.

But at today’s talks, Ch Supt Mackie praised the free bus policy as “fantastic”, as it brings more people into Aberdeen.

He said those using it just need to do so “responsibly”, and repeated his call that there be “something there for them” when they arrive.

Could Aberdeen safety award be at risk because of anti-social youths?

The council’s public protection convener, Miranda Radley, last week told The P&J she feared the UTG fighting could “put folk off coming into town”.

And touching on the city’s purple flag accreditation, Ch Supt Mackie said the distinction is something he’s “proud of ” and one not “to be taken for granted”.

He added: “We need to look at how to enhance safety and security as we approach re-accreditation.

“Police have a role but it needs to be a multi-agency approach.”

Labour councillor Lynn Thomson asked if the recent anti-social behaviour could “jeopardise” the purple flag status.

Ch Supt Mackie replied that it “could do”.

But he also told the meeting that figures show vandalism around the heart of Aberdeen is going down.

Youngster ‘wishes Christmas Village was there all year’

Last month, a group of young people addressed councillors on how they feel about the city centre.

May reflected on the perceived lack of safety, and dearth of activities.

Lily, who is in S2 at Bridge of Don, said she wasn’t allowed to go into town unsupervised because “there’s not many safe places to hang out”.

She said it would be good to have a youth club where she could “chill, play X-Box and not have to worry about being too loud and being told to leave by adults”.

The youngster added: “I wish the Christmas Village was open all year round.”

Laura, an S3 pupil at St Machar Academy, she “didn’t even know there was an art gallery in Aberdeen” until undertaking a project alongside the council.

She said it was “good to have somewhere to go where you don’t have to spend anything”.

She added: “If they had somewhere to go in town where you can just sit down and do’t have to pay anything, that would be good.”