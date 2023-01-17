Perth hotel owner claims safety fears ‘untrue’ following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a hotel in Perth where a fire killed three people, including two sisters from Aberdeen, has said it is untrue the building was unsafe.

Rashid Hussain has told The Times reports made about the condition of the New County Hotel in the city from staff and former employees are “false information”.

Before the blaze at the property on January 2, concerns about the building’s safety were raised by authorities.

Two sisters from Aberdeen, described as “beautiful people”, and a “loving dad” from Edinburgh died in the fire.

Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Old Aberdeen, and Keith Russell, aged 38, originally from Edinburgh, were found after the fire was extinguished.

Ms Janse Van Rensburg’s King Charles spaniel Joey also perished in the blaze.

Safety concerns raised by authorities

Two weeks before the fatal fire broke out, Perth and Kinross Council issued three health and safety notices to the New County Hotel.

The notices raised concerns to do with night-time safety, windows and flooring in the building.

A fire safety audit was also carried out by the fire service in December, who ordered Mr Hussain to make 21 improvements by January 13.

Guests at the hotel also warned others months before the incident not to stay at the budget hotel.

Some comments left on Tripadvisor mentioned exposed wires and threadbare carpets with one guest saying it should be “shut down”.

A former employee told The Times that Mr Hussain had been aware of faulty equipment and slipping fire safety standards.

Mr Hussain stated many of the claims were “untrue”.

However, the 58-year-old, believed to be living in Dubai, added: “I have not been involved in day-to-day running of hotel operations.”

Another hotel owned by Mr Hussain in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight was closed temporarily in July due to prohibition notices over gas and electricity supplies being issued.

But Mr Hussain said these were cancelled after an appeal in court.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze by police and fire service is still ongoing. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal when the investigation has concluded.