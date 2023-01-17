Perth hotel owner claims safety fears ‘untrue’ following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears ‘untrue’ following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters

By Lottie Hood
January 17, 2023, 12:30 pm
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland

The owner of a hotel in Perth where a fire killed three people, including two sisters from Aberdeen, has said it is untrue the building was unsafe.

Rashid Hussain has told The Times reports made about the condition of the New County Hotel in the city from staff and former employees are “false information”.

Before the blaze at the property on January 2, concerns about the building’s safety were raised by authorities.

Two sisters from Aberdeen, described as “beautiful people”, and a “loving dad” from Edinburgh died in the fire.

Investigators at the New County Hotel after the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Old Aberdeen, and Keith Russell, aged 38, originally from Edinburgh, were found after the fire was extinguished.

Ms Janse Van Rensburg’s King Charles spaniel Joey also perished in the blaze.

Safety concerns raised by authorities

Two weeks before the fatal fire broke out, Perth and Kinross Council issued three health and safety notices to the New County Hotel. 

The notices raised concerns to do with night-time safety, windows and flooring in the building.

Both Perth and Kinross Council and the fire service raised concerns about the hotel before the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd

A fire safety audit was also carried out by the fire service in December, who ordered Mr Hussain to make 21 improvements by January 13. 

Guests at the hotel also warned others months before the incident not to stay at the budget hotel.

Some comments left on Tripadvisor mentioned exposed wires and threadbare carpets with one guest saying it should be “shut down”.

A former employee told The Times that Mr Hussain had been aware of faulty equipment and slipping fire safety standards.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Mr Hussain stated many of the claims were “untrue”.

However, the 58-year-old, believed to be living in Dubai, added: “I have not been involved in day-to-day running of hotel operations.”

Another hotel owned by Mr Hussain in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight was closed temporarily in July due to prohibition notices over gas and electricity supplies being issued.

But Mr Hussain said these were cancelled after an appeal in court.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze by police and fire service is still ongoing. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal when the investigation has concluded.

Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel

