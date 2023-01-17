Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into a ditch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into a ditch

By Lottie Hood
January 17, 2023, 12:56 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 1:23 pm
fire crews
A fire engine and crew became stuck in a ditch near Memsie in heavy snow. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

A crew of firefighters were rescued by coastguard teams this morning after falling into trouble due to the icy conditions.

Six crew from Fraserburgh Fire Station were responding to a call this morning when the fire engine slipped on ice into a ditch near Memsie.

The vehicle became “bogged down” in heavy snow and the crew were unable to move the engine.

Coastguard teams from Fraserburgh and Peterhead were called to help out at around 5.15am and assisted the team.

Fire engine was stuck in heavy snow

Heavy snow has been falling across the north and north-east. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The rescue comes after a yellow warning of snow and ice – which has since been upgraded to an amber warning – is in place until Wednesday.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 5.12am of six firefighters being stuck after a fire engine had slipped in a ditch near Memsie.

“We tasked teams from Fraserburgh and Peterhead to help out. The crew were taken back to the station in Fraserbrugh and we closed things down by 8am.”

Crew members have been described as “safe and well”. The engine was recovered a few hours later.

When asked about the incident, a fire spokesman said: “Crew from Fraserburgh were responding to an alarm activation.

“Due to the weather conditions the engine got bogged down in a ditch. It was gritters that had to attend in the end.

“But they are now back at their home station all safe and well. The fire engine has also been recovered.”

