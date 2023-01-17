Stagecoach supplies shuttle buses for Lewis Capaldi’s gig at P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach has announced it will operate a shuttle bus service for Lewis Capaldi’s concert at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The Brit Award winner will be performing for the third time at the arena on Monday, January 23.

All 15,000 tickets on the Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour at P&J Live have been sold.

The arena’s official transport partner, Stagecoach Bluebird will be running buses from Union Square Bus Station, Craibstone park and ride and Kingswells park and ride.

Under 22’s, Over 60’s and those with disabilities will be able to use their free bus passes.

Stagecoach says that the bus will allow concertgoers to avoid traffic congestion and the hassle of parking.

They will be providing staff at Union Square to assist customers to buy the correct tickets and get people onto the correct bus.

Passengers have been asked to arrive with plenty of time to spare, and to pay by contactless card, as services are expected to be busy.

The P&J Live event has become hotly anticipated.

On the last night of his 2020 UK tour – cut short because of the first coronavirus lockdown – Lewis told his adoring fans he couldn’t think of “a better place to end it than Aberdeen”.

Check out our gallery from the last time Lewis Capaldi was in Aberdeen here.

The full bus timetable:

Union Square to P&J Live

Union Square: 6.10pm, 6:30pm, 6.50pm. 7.10pm 7.30pm, 7.50pm, 8.10pm

P&J Live: 6.35pm, 6.55pm, 7.15pm, 7.35pm, 7.55p, 8.15pm, 8.35pm

Kingswells Park and Ride to P&J Live

Kingswells Park and Ride: 6.40pm, 6.50pm, 7pm, 7.30pm

P&J Live: 7pm, 7.10pm, 7.20pm, 7.50pm

Craibstone Park and Ride to P&J Live

Craibstone Park and Ride: 6.30pm, 6.50pm, 7.10pm, 7.30pm, 7.50pm, 8.10pm. 8.30pm, 8.50pm

P&J Live: 6.40pm, 7pm, 7.20pm, 7.40pm, 8pm, 8.20pm, 8.40pm, 9pm

To find out more information, visit the Stagecoach website.