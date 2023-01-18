Police name woman found dead in Aberdeen home – as man, 43, to appear in court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman whose body was found in an Aberdeen flat has been named by police.

Officers named her as 54-year-old Jacqueline Kerr who lived in Sunnyside Road with her two dogs.

A 43-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today charged in connection with her death.

Ms Kerr’s body was discovered inside the home after police broke down the door to enter on Monday.

Five hours later, a man was arrested in connection with the incident outside Scotstown Primary School in Bridge of Don.

‘She will be sorely missed by all who knew her’

In a statement, the family of Mrs Kerr said: “Jacqueline was a fun loving person. She loved her two dogs and loved going to the gym.

“She was a great sister, brilliant family member and a dear friend to many. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

“We respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with our loss.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter of the police‘s major investigation team added: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacqueline at this extremely difficult time.

“There is no doubt that this incident will cause concern within the community, however, I would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated and contained matter.

“I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience while this incident is being investigated.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area as we continue with our enquiries and I would, again, ask for the public’s patience.

“Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1024 of January 16.”