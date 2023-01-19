Trading Standards teams vow to continue cracking down on youngsters being sold vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trading Standards teams vow to continue cracking down on youngsters being sold vapes

By Lottie Hood and Cameron Roy
January 19, 2023, 10:24 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:52 pm
The rise in vaping amongst teens and young people in Aberdeen has become a concern. Image: Shutterstock.
The rise in vaping amongst teens and young people in Aberdeen has become a concern. Image: Shutterstock.

Trading Standard chiefs say there is still “work to do” to crackdown on the number of youngsters being sold vapes on the high street.

Concerns have grown about children as young as 12 are being sold or being able to get their hands on cheap, brightly-coloured vapes.

The issue has become a top worry for Trading Standard officials who help enforce regulations and offer advice to retailers along with the sale of many illegal vapes.

Hundreds of thousands of these products have been seized up and down Scotland.

NHS Grampian has issued a warning that many of these products are dangerous – especially to young people.

Businesses in Aberdeen receive penalty notices and warnings

Businesses selling vapes legally have to register for free with the Scottish Government and in Aberdeen, there are over 150 businesses selling the products.

While this may seem like a high number, this is still less than the 240 shops selling tobacco in the city.

Vapes with various flavors are being sold illegally to under-18s Image: Aberdeen Trading Standards.

Del Henderson, principal trading standards officer in Aberdeen, said these issues of illegal products and selling to under-18s had become a main priority since vapes exploded in popularity.

“Part of our role is we enforce the sale of vapes and cigarettes to under 18,” she said. “We also enforce product safety regulation relating to the vapes themselves.

“What is really means is we actually put quite a lot of resource into this. If a new business pops up on the register, we actively go out and give advice to them.

“We’d maybe examine their stock and give advice on underage sales.”

Police attempt to illegally buy vapes with teenage volunteers

In the UK, only those over the aged of 18 can buy vapes or e-cigarettes and certain chemicals and ingredients are banned.

The Scottish Government also asks officers to attempt so many purchases a year at retailers stocking vapes using 16 and 17-year-old volunteers.

In Aberdeen since April 2022, 45 attempts were made.

There are a range of issues with the product. Image: Yui Mok/ PA.

From these, seven shops made sales to those under 18 and two of the businesses were issued with fixed penalty notices. The other business and employees received written warnings.

“We don’t do that lightly,” Ms Henderson added.

“We just try and help keep the businesses right it’s not necessarily easy so we just keep giving them advice and offering advice.

“Our job is to help them comply with the law we don’t want to get them in trouble. We want businesses to flourish and to comply with the law. It’s better for us it’s better for the city. ”

More than 600 illegal vapes seized in Aberdeen

Vape laws also state warnings of ingredients must appear on the packaging, and must be childproof. Nicotine levels also must not be higher than a certain level.

Ms Henderson said problems with illegal vapes have also become a huge issue.

“We also look for illegal vapes since the disposable ones first appeared,” the Aberdeen resident added. “In the last year we seized approximately 600 vapes from shops across the city.”

These problems are being experienced across the country with officers in Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands facing similar issues.

NHS Grampian issues health warning

Kevin Leslie, a senior public health practitioner for NHS Grampian has issued a warning.

He said: “It is not clear as there is a lack of studies, but pathways in the brain of children can be created which can lead to problems later in life.

“The problem with vapes is that we just don’t know how inhaling these flavours and substances effects people in the long term.

“Vapes are a good alternative for people who have been smoking tobacco, but not for young people who do not have a habit of smoking.”

‘Not designed for children’

David MacKenzie, chairman of the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland, said the vapes are “not designed for children at all”.

While recent legislation has put restrictions on the marketing of vape products and has forbidden selling them to children, Inverness-based Mr MacKenzie said many issues remain.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr MacKenzie said: “We really don’t see why they have to be brightly coloured and flavoured and it seems to us clearly appealing to children and to others who don’t need them and shouldn’t be using them.

David MacKenzie said they do not understand why the vapes have to be brightly coloured. Image: Shutterstock

“We would see vapes as being treated in the same way (as cigarettes).

“More laws and regulation is planned and we’d certainly welcome that because this is a concern.

“Our trading officers up and down Scotland have done a lot of good work on this but there’s a lot more still to do because they are so widespread and so popular these products.

“There’s a place for it and a limited place for it as a smoking cessation device but absolutely not as a lifestyle device and absolutely not for children.”

