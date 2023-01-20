Explained: The changes to Aberdeenshire’s UK parliament boundaries that risk causing ‘total confusion’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fears have been raised that changes to UK parliamentary boundaries could cause “total confusion” for Aberdeenshire voters.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland is carrying out a review to ensure each constituency has roughly the same number of voters.

If the changes are agreed, it would see the number of Scottish MPs at Westminster fall from 59 to 57.

England will gain 10 extra seats, Wales will lose eight while Northern Ireland will retain its existing 18 seats.

But despite the various changes, it will keep the total number of MPs in the House of Commons at 650.

Here’s what’s been proposed…

What would form Aberdeenshire North and Moray East?

Proposals have been put forward for a new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency that would replace Banff and Buchan.

While it would be made up of mostly Aberdeenshire Council wards, it could merge with three additional Moray Council ones – Keith and Cullen, Buckie, and Fochabers Lhanbryde.

The area would include Hatton and Cruden Bay to the south, taking in Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the north before stopping on the outskirts of Elgin to the west.

If the change is implemented, the total electorate would be 69,802.

Councillors in Moray aren’t too impressed though.

They’ve called the move “bizarre, mind-blowing and unbelievably stupid”.

What about Aberdeenshire Central?

The proposed new Aberdeenshire Central constituency would incorporate parts of the existing Gordon and Banff and Buchan constituencies.

Mintlaw, Maud, New Pitsligo and Strichen would fall into this new area.

But Dyce could move to Aberdeen North after previously being included in the Gordon constituency.

If approved, the electorate in the area would be 76,897.

Meanwhile the current West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency would remain as it is leaving the electorate at 73,634.

What changes does Aberdeenshire Council want?

Aberdeenshire Council provided the Commission with a response to its revised plans last month.

The local authority said the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency would create a “significant logistical challenge” and asked for Fochabers Lhanbryde to be removed.

It also suggested that the Central Buchan ward (the area around Mintlaw) be taken out of the Aberdeenshire Central proposal and added to Aberdeenshire North and Moray East instead.

Meanwhile, the council agreed with the decision to make no changes to the existing West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency.

What are councillors saying?

Some have voiced their disappointment at the plans.

Banff and District councillor John Cox slammed the proposal, saying: “It’s clearly just a numbers exercise.

“There’s a disconnect – yes there’s a connection with the seafood industry and the marine aspect but the communities are not linked that way.”

Mr Cox also believed the changes would cause “total confusion and lead to apathy in our electorate”.

Central Buchan councillor Anne Simpson noted that her ward is currently in the Banff and Buchan constituency and said she was “extremely disappointed” with the proposal.

She said: “This present alignment makes total sense to me as on the whole these communities link Peterhead and Fraserburgh.”

Concern that changes will lead to confusion

Meanwhile council leader councillor Mark Findlater asked for the councillors’ comments to be submitted to the Boundary Commission.

He also asked for officers to bring a further report on the matter to full council at a later date.

Troup ward member Mr Findlater added: “My own concerns are that changing boundaries and names of constituencies confuses the electorate and it creates apathy.”

What do you think of the proposed boundary changes? Share your views in our comments section below

What do the public think about the parliament boundary changes?

A number of public consultations have been held on the matter to give voters the chance to have their say.

One Huntly resident said it was a “complete disgrace of a proposal”.

They also claimed it was “another way for Westminster to undermine the people of Scotland by reducing the representation for Scotland”.

Meanwhile a Cullen local said that the plan to break up the existing Moray constituency would “shatter local ties and cohesion”.

They also argued that the Moray village had “nothing in common” with its new constituency neighbours.

And the proposed Aberdeenshire Central plan didn’t sit well with one particular Aberdeenshire voter.

They said: “This constituency boundary is madness.

“Whilst I understand that the constituencies are being decided on by population – this is not an appropriate way to represent the diverse nature of Scotland.

“A resident could drive to Edinburgh in the same amount of time as it will take them to drive east to west across this one proposed constituency.”

The Boundary Commission is expected to submit its final recommendations on the proposed changes by July 1.